Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Q2 2018 brings desktop Raven Ridge up to date

AMD's Raven Ridge Ryzen APUs offer a level of combined CPU and graphics performance that we haven't seen from any other manufacturer, but as with all computer technology, the engineering is only partially done when the hardware is finalized. AMD's driver team has been hard at work improving the software that makes the Vega graphics in the Ryzen APUs tick, and the latest result is Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Q2 2018. Intriguingly, James Prior from AMD tweeted that these drivers offer unified support for both Ryzen APUs and Radeon graphics cards, but the release notes only mention support for the desktop-bound Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G chips. The driver does not support the similarly-named Ryzen mobile APUs.

The release notes' headlining item is support for Microsoft's Windows 10 April 2018 Update. Additionally, AMD has fixed long loading times in Destiny 2, tearing in certain games while using FreeSync and Radeon Software performance metrics simultaneously, and an inability to upload or stream video on Facebook.

If driver teams waited until every problem was eradicated, the drivers would never got out the door. For this release, AMD's software team notes that Warhammer: Vermintide 2 might have some UI flickering in DirectX 11 mode, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt players could still experience stutter in gameplay, and video profiles might not work when playing some videos in Chrome and Firefox. Impatient users that don't reboot their systems after driver installation could experience a BSOD when trying to fire up the Radeon Settings utility. I guess if you aren't going to reboot Windows, the machine is going to do it for you.

Other general bugs include Radeon Chill application-specific profiles that stay active even when Radeon Chill is disabled globally, stutters in some games when Radeon ReLive Instant Replay and Frame Rate Target Control are both activated, and an incomplete display of features when using Radeon Overlay in borderless fullscreen mode.

AMD offers its Adrenalin software package for the 2400G and 2200G APUs on the 64-bit version of Windows 10 only. The company also says the driver is not for use with systems running Apple's Boot Camp, though this note seems unnecessary given the fact that Apple has never offered a computer with any type of AMD APU. Owners of Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G desktop APUs can read the release notes or just download the driver update by clicking this link.