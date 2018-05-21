Acer's Spin and Nitro laptops take Alexa on the road

Amazon's Alexa already dominates the smart speaker market when it comes to install base, but the retailer-slash-cloud-giant isn't stopping there. Acer announced its intent to bring the voice assistant to its PCs and peripherals at CES in January, and that the capability is coming first to the company's Spin 3 and Spin 5 laptops through a software update. Acer's didn't spell out what specific models could add Alexa through software, but it did say the upcoming refresh of its Nitro 5 Spin gaming laptop would be the first notebook to come with Amazon's voice assistant factory-installed.

The company's announcement says certain product lines already in customer hands could expect software to unlock dormant Alexa abilities. The PC maker says eligible machines will get updated software through its Acer Care Center utility. Some Spin 5 models will get the new software on May 23, and some Spin 3 machines will get it just a couple of days later on May 26. The manufacturer says the Spin 5 has a four-microphone array that allows for far-field voice recognition and some of its other portables have dual microphones that permit near-field scanning.



Current-gen Acer Nitro 5 Spin

Acer didn't provide any details about the new Nitro 5 Spin beyond saying that it'd ship next month and that more info would come later this week during the company's next@Acer event in New York City. The company says it has broader plans to bring Amazon's Alexa assistant to PCs throughout its desktop and mobile product lines as well as peripheral devices like projectors.