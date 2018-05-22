Buy a Musical Instrument Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Samsung C49HG90 49-in Ultrawide FreeSync 2 monitor review @ PC Perspective
- Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M review @ bit-tech
- Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming review @ Guru3D
- AMD's Ryzen Master overclocking software overview @ HardOCP
- Qnap TS-228A NAS review @ Hexus
- Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 850W review @ JonnyGuru
- MSI B360 Gaming Pro Carbon motherboard review @ KitGuru
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme portable SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- HyperX Cloud Flight review @ TechPowerUp
- Corsair K63 wireless mechanical keyboard & lapboard review @ ThinkComputers
- The ASUS Z370-I Gaming review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- What the hell is Steam doing with VNs right now? @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- How much money is in Fortnite esports? All the money @ Quarter To Three
- Sega Genesis Flashback HD review @ TechSpot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Tiny sideways Tetris on a business card @ HackADay (best "business card" I've seen yet)
- RoMeLa's sideways walking robot has evolved more limbs @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- NASA's atomic fridge will make the ISS the coldest known place in the universe @ Slashdot
- MIT's seafaring robotic glider surfs like a sailboat and soars like an albatross @ New Atlas
- 3D-printed hydrogel humanoid goes for an underwater walk @ New Atlas
- Asteroid from another star system found orbiting wrong way near Jupiter @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- No cheese, please: McDonald's faces lawsuit over quarter pounder @ cbs12.com (this link is below my standards, but all the other cheese news stunk even worse)