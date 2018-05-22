Buy a Musical Instrument Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


My youngest just turned one. We don't need any more "musical instruments" in our house.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Samsung C49HG90 49-in Ultrawide FreeSync 2 monitor review @ PC Perspective
  2. Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M review @ bit-tech
  3. Gigabyte X470 Aorus Ultra Gaming review @ Guru3D
  4. AMD's Ryzen Master overclocking software overview @ HardOCP
  5. Qnap TS-228A NAS review @ Hexus
  6. Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 850W review @ JonnyGuru
  7. MSI B360 Gaming Pro Carbon motherboard review @ KitGuru
  8. SanDisk 1TB Extreme portable SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  9. HyperX Cloud Flight review @ TechPowerUp
  10. Corsair K63 wireless mechanical keyboard & lapboard review @ ThinkComputers
  11. The ASUS Z370-I Gaming review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. What the hell is Steam doing with VNs right now? @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. How much money is in Fortnite esports? All the money @ Quarter To Three
  3. Sega Genesis Flashback HD review @ TechSpot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Tiny sideways Tetris on a business card @ HackADay (best "business card" I've seen yet)
  2. RoMeLa's sideways walking robot has evolved more limbs @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NASA's atomic fridge will make the ISS the coldest known place in the universe @ Slashdot
  2. MIT's seafaring robotic glider surfs like a sailboat and soars like an albatross @ New Atlas
  3. 3D-printed hydrogel humanoid goes for an underwater walk @ New Atlas
  4. Asteroid from another star system found orbiting wrong way near Jupiter @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. No cheese, please: McDonald's faces lawsuit over quarter pounder @ cbs12.com (this link is below my standards, but all the other cheese news stunk even worse)
