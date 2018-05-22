Tuesday deals: an LG 43UD79-B 43" 4K display for $500 and more

Hullo, gerbils! We're fairly certain you've already noticed that we've officially entered the pre-Computex lull. Big product announcements probably won't appear over the next couple weeks as PR departments hoard their precious info for the early-June blast. In the meantime, we're fine with grabbing deals on gear that might get superseded in two weeks' time. Take a look at what we've come up with.

It's a fine day for a quality display. Our selections today include offerings in multiple sizes and resolutions, and we're kicking things off with biggest one, the LG 43UD79-B. This massive 43" display has an IPS panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. You get a whopping four HDMI inputs alongside DisplayPort and Type-C connectors. Last but by no means least, there's also a pair of 10-W speakers and a USB hub. Here's the shocker: you can grab this massive display today for just $499.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPURR35. Better start making room on your desk or wall.

The second slab o' pixels on display today is the LG 32GK850G. This monitor has a different tack from the usual. It's a 32" screen with a resolution of 2560x1440. The relatively-low sharpness is more than made up for the 144-Hz refresh rate with Nvidia G-Sync support, making for a fantastic gaming display. You can overclock it to 165 Hz, too. Take this monitor home for $699.99 from Newegg with the code EMCPUEW36.

Moving on to more conventional screen sizes, we have the Dell U2518D. This beautiful, thin-bezeled display has a 25" IPS panel with a resolution of 2560x1440. Dell calibrates the monitor to a Delta-E of under 2 at the factory. The port selection includes a USB hub, an HDMI connector, and both DisplayPort input and outputs. The included stand offers height adjustment, too. Newegg will let you have this fine monitor for only $229.99.

Are you perchance sitting on the fence wondering if the time is right to move over to super-fast NVMe storage? Let us solve that conundrum for you with the Western Digital Black 512 GB NVMe SSD. This little circuit board can read data sequentially at an awesome 2050 MB/s and write at 800 MB/s. Since the WD Black is one of the better consumer NVMe drives, it'll do 170 K random read IOPS and 134 K write IOPS. Add this drive to your PC or laptop for $149.99 from Newegg with the code EMCPUEX26. That's 29 cents per gigabyte of extra-speedy storage.

Probably nobody told you this outright, but the eight deadly sin is powering your computer with a power supply made of junk. If you're on the hook for that, take a look at the EVGA SuperNova 650 G3. This unit is pretty much universally loved thanks to its semi-passive cooling, modular cabling, 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, and seven-year warranty coverage. You can have it for just $69.99 from Newegg as we speak.

And now for something completely different. The MSI GP62MX Leopard-2223 is a 15.6" laptop powered by a Core i7-7700HQ and 16 GB of RAM. MSI says the 1920x1080 wide-gamut display can cover 94% of the NTSC color space. That panel gets pixel orders from a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 4 GB of its own RAM. For storage, you only get a 1-TB hard drive, but that's fine in our book because the entire machine will only set you back $899 at Newegg, and you get a $100 rebate card to go with it. With that kind of savings, you can easily add in your SSD of choice.

