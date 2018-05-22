Huawei MateBook X Pro lands in the US at only $1200

We wrote about Huawei's MateBook X Pro when the company unveiled the machine at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona back in March. The nearly bezel-less notebook has been shipping to customers in Europe for a few weeks at prices starting at €1499 ($1537 without VAT). After some speculation about whether the machine would make it stateside at all, the laptop is now available at US retailers at lower-than-expected prices.

The base configuration is the same setup as in Europe and comprises an Intel Core i5-8250U, 8 GB of LPDDR3 memory, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card with its own 2 GB of GDDR5 memory, and a 256 GB NVMe SSD. Americans can come away from the store with one of these for $1200. Huawei offers a middle-tier configuration in Europe that bumps the SSD up to 512 GB, but American buyers that want extra storage must also pony up for a Core i7-8550U processor and 16 GB of RAM. The higher trim costs €1899 across the pond but goes for only $1500 here. All of this hardware is slipped into a 0.6"-thick aluminum chassis that weighs just 2.9 lbs (1.3 kg).

Both versions get a 13.9" LTPS ten-point touchscreen with a resolution of 3000x2000. That screen covers an impressive 91% of the MateBook X Pro's footprint—and it doesn't even have a notch. The manufacturer says the panel covers 100% of the sRGB color space and has a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Our previous coverage here has additional detail about the X Pro's dimensions and ancillary specifications.

Newegg has both versions of the MateBook X Pro in stock. To sweeten the pot, the e-tailer is offering a $150 gift card with the machines, bringing the effective cost of the Core i5 model down to $1050 and of the Core i7 version to $1350. Huawei manufacturer backs the ultrabook with a one-year warranty.