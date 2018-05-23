Latest Intel IGP drivers make the most of Dark Souls Remastered and more

Believe it or not, a lot of people are playing a lot of games on Intel graphics adapters. Fortunately for those folks, Intel produces regular driver updates, just like its competitors. The latest driver is version number 24.20.100.6094 (a big naming change from previous versions that employed an xx.yy format) and comes with support for the latest crop of titles.



Dark Souls Remastered

The new driver offers game-specific support for Destiny 2: Warmind, Dark Souls Remastered, Paladins: Champions of the Realm, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, The Swords of Ditto, and Call to Arms. Folks blessed with Iris Pro graphics adapters can also enjoy historical RTS Ancestors Legacy and open-world survival game The Forest, a title that recently exited Steam Early Access.

Besides optimizations for the above titles, Intel says that the new driver also offers a welcome overall performance boost in DirectX 11 games. Video encoding and decoding in Handbrake, VLC, and "other similar applications" should also be improved. It's curious that Intel doesn't use the term "QuickSync" there, though. Finally, the company notes that the new driver adds PlayReady 4 DRM support.



SpellForce 3

A few bug fixes came along, too. The latest update resolves "graphics anomalies" in SpellForce 3, Far Cry 5, Far Cry Primal, and best of all, Extreme Tux Racer. The Division's DirectX 12 client should stop crashing and hanging, too. However, gamers trying to play Titanfall 2 "and other games" on Skylake chips may notice "graphics anomalies."

This driver is just for Windows 10, and only supports Intel graphics adapters from the Gen 9 family. That means IGPs in Skylake and newer CPUs. If you're not actually sure what chip you have, you can grab Intel's Processor Identification Utility or simply use the company's Driver & Support Assistant to download your driver. Those in the know can just head to Intel's download site.