Acer reveals a trio of Nitro and Predator Orion gaming desktops

Acer's just wrapped up its 2018 next@Acer event right now, and you know what that means: there's a whole pile of new products to talk about. Let's start off with the most powerful hardware and take a look at the company's new gaming desktops: the Predator Orion 3000 and Orion 5000 towers, plus the Nitro 50 small-form-factor machine.

The Predator Orion 5000 wouldn't look out of place on the store page of a boutique builder. It's more or less a standard tower-style gaming PC, and Acer even refers to it as a "DIY" chassis. As usual, Acer plans to offer an absolute preponderance of customization features, but the company has only talked about the top-end configuration for the machine at this time. That setup includes a Core i7+ 8700K CPU and not just one but in fact two GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards in SLI.

Attentive gerbils will recall that the + symbol in the CPU model means the machine includes an Optane storage cache. Acer says the 32-GB Optane cache is optional, but doesn't discuss other solid-state storage options. The company does note that all of the Orion 5000's air intakes sport removable dust filters, and that the machine has a headset hook and a carrying handle for LAN gamers.

Acer tells us very little about the Predator Orion 3000. It appears to simply be a smaller version of the Orion 5000 and can be set up with a Core i7-8700K CPU and 64 GB of RAM. The smaller machine only has room for one graphics card, though, and it won't take the range-topping GTX 1080 Ti, either. The top-end graphics option for this model is a single GeForce GTX 1080—not that we're complaining. Aside from its reduced size, the Orion 3000 really does seem to be quite similar to its bigger brother.

Shrinking down chassis even further, we end up with the Nitro 50. Acer says this machine is targeted more toward casual gamers, and it has a much different aesthetic compared to the Predator PCs. The company has detailed info on these systems. CPU options once again consist of Coffee Lake Core i7 chips, but graphics card options top out at a single GeForce GTX 1070.

Unlike the Predator Orion machines, Acer isn't pushing Intel's Optane in the Nitro 50. The company says SSDs up to 512 GB and hard drives up to 3 TB will be available as options. The case also will include a Qi wireless charging deck. Finally, where the Predator Orion machines get their Ethernet connections through a Killer chip, the Nitro 50 uses a Realtek Dragon IC.

Acer's only willing to discuss starting prices for now, despite only disclosing top-end specs. The Orion 5000 will start at $1500, while its little brother the Orion 3000 can be had for $1000 and up. The Nitro 50 will begin at $800. Both the Orion 5000 and the Nitro 50 will be available in July, but you'll have to wait until October to get your hands on an Orion 3000.