Poll: What brand of CPU is in your PC?

It's been a little over a year since AMD began fleshing out its Ryzen CPU lineup. System builders now have a full range of competitive AMD chips to choose from, whether they need APUs with integrated graphics, eight-core mainstream chips, or 16-core high-end monsters. We imagine Intel's Coffee Lake and Skylake-X CPUs have motivated more than a few builders to put together new systems of their own, as well.

Whatever your CPU maker of choice may be, we want to get an idea of just how the battle lines are drawn in this newly competitive market. Tell us what brand of CPU powers your primary system today using the simple poll below.