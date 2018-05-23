Acer Nitro VG0 and RG0 displays offer FreeSync on a budget

When you hear "Acer" in the context of monitors, you may be forgiven for having flashbacks of that amazing (and amazingly expensive) Predator X27 that just went up for pre-order. The company also makes a lot of displays for mere mortals, though. At its next@Acer event today, Acer announced two new lines of monitors aimed at gamers: the Nitro VG0 and RG0 series. Every display in both series uses an IPS LCD panel and supports FreeSync.



Acer Nitro VG0 series monitor

Acer doesn't provide as many details about the new hardware as we'd like, but we can tell you that the VG0 series is the fancier of the two. Displays in this series will come in 21.5", 23.8", and 27" sizes, and 1920x1080, 2560x1440, and 3840x2160 resolutions. However, Acer doesn't elucidate which resolution goes with which size. At least some, if not all, of the VG0 series monitors will support a 144-Hz refresh rate. In its press release, the company says these monitors include a technology called Visual Response Boost that appears to be a form of blur-reduction backlight strobing.



Acer Nitro RG0 series monitor

Meanwhile, the RG0 series will come in 23.8" and 27" sizes. These monitors have an emphasis on design, and they're just 0.27" thick. Both versions have 1920x1080-resolution IPS panels that refresh at 75Hz natively. Curiously, the aforementioned Visual Response Boost blur-reduction tech also seems to be part of the RG0s' spec sheet.

Acer's press materials vaguely say that each of the monitors will include some combination of HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA connections. All the monitors include stereo speakers and support VESA mounting as well. Acer says that the VG0 series displays will start at $130 when they become available in June, while the RG0 series monitors will show up in July starting at $170.