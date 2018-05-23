Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ G-Sync HDR monitor arrives with a bang

Back when we first heard about G-Sync HDR, there were two monitors on the docket: Acer's Predator X27 and Asus' ROG Swift PG27UQ. The ROG Swift series is renowned for producing some of the very best gaming monitors to date, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is the G-Sync HDR monitor that a lot of folks are waiting on.

Likewise, if you read our coverage about the Predator X27, then you won't be surprised to learn that the ROG Swift PG27UQ is extremely similar to Acer's display. Its 27" IPS panel displays 3840 pixels across and 2160 pixels down, and it refreshes them 120 times per second out of the box. Asus notes that you can overclock the display to 144 Hz, apparently with little difficulty.

Of course, as a G-Sync HDR monitor, the PG27UQ supports HDR content. In fact, it's DisplayHDR 1000-certified, so it's no surprise that Asus puts this screen down for 1000 cd/m² at its peak brightness. The company goes on to list the PG27UQ's typical contrast ratio as 1000:1, but says that in HDR mode that figure can reach 20,000:1. That's no doubt accounting for the display's 384-zone local dimming. Asus says the PG27UQ's quantum-dot-filtered backlight and high-end IPS panel can reproduce 99% of the Adobe RGB color space and 97% of the DCI-P3 space.

Asus doesn't enlighten us on what ports are available on the ROG Swift PG27UQ, but we know it has at least one each of DisplayPort and HDMI jacks. There's also the usual 3.5-mm audio plug to pass HDMI or DisplayPort audio to an analog source, as well as a two-port USB 3.0 hub. Keep in mind that if you want to take advantage of the PG27UQ's high refresh rate, you'll need to use the DisplayPort connection.

For the most part, if you've read about G-Sync HDR and our prior coverage of the competing Predator X27, you know the story with this display. In that case, you also have a good guess at its price. Asus says the ROG Swift PG27UQ will go on sale in "late June" at a suggested price of $2000. If you'd like to try and get one without plunking down two grand, Asus has a contest going where it will give away one of these precious screens to the person who most convincingly explains why they need it. You can find the contest page here.