Scavenger Hunt Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Is "scavenger hunt" an oxymoron?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Logitech G513 Carbon mechanical gaming keyboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. SilverStone Essential Gold 750W review @ bit-tech
  3. Anidees AI Crystal XL AR PC chassis review @ Guru3D
  4. NZXT H500 case review @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Asus ROG Strix Flare keyboard review @ Hexus
  6. Netstor NA611TB3 Thunderbolt 3 external drive enclosure review @ KitGuru
  7. Cougar GX-F Series 750W review @ TechPowerUp
  8. FreeSync 2 in action: how good is it (right now)? @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Lego Overwatch sets coming, Activision Blizzard announces @ TheBrothersBrick
  2. Stardew Valley multiplayer mods allow many more pals @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. A new dawn rises in State of Decay 2 @ Quarter To Three

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Police use of Amazon's face-recognition service draws privacy warnings @ Ars Technica
  2. Environmentally-friendly fabric created from microbial cellulose @ New Atlas
  3. SpaceX's next giant leap: second stage recovery @ HackADay

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Nacho cheese vs. cool ranch: which is the superior Dorito? @ esquire.com
  2. Raijintek Auras 12 RGB fans review @ ThinkComputers
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options