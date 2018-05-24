Thursday deals: an Intel DC S3500 1.6-TB SSD for $315 and more

Morning, folks. Although I'm a normally a pretend guitarist, I've recently picked up bass guitar thanks to re-joining a band, and my left index finger is crying all the time about its blisters and general state of unhappiness. Who would've thunk that a 1/8" string would be hard on the hands, eh? I can't rest though, and I still need to type. After all, there's PC hardware deals. Today's crop has a lot of storage in it, check it out.

We have a rather interesting SSD deal today for those particularly concerned about SSD reliability. The Intel DC S3500 1.6 TB is a SATA solid-state drive that can push up to 500 MB/s in sequential reads and 400 MB/s when writing. The unit can do 80 K IOPS both in reads and writes. What's so special about the drive, then? Well, it's a server-grade unit packing Intel's MLC NAND flash, and it's rated for a whopping 880 terabytes written. If you've ever wanted a capacious SSD that's likely to last you two lifetimes, this one is it. Grab it from Newgg for $315. That works out to 20 cents a gigabyte—not bad at all for gear of this grade.

How about a second deal on a huge solid-state drive? The unit in question is the Micron 1100 2-TB drive, well known to the TR gerbil population at large. The drive can push 530 MB/s for sequential reads and 500 MB/s when writing. Take one home for just $303.88 from Rakuten, a price that resolves into 15 cents per gigabyte.

We're interrupting the storage-deal programming to let you know about the Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7-OP board-and-Optane package. The motherboard is a high-end Z370 offering with massive heatsinks, a feature list about a mile long, and a good helping of RGB LEDs. Newegg is currently bundling the slab o' circuits with a 32-GB Optane Memory cache module, all for the total sum of just $249.99. If you're building a high-end machine, this is a pretty enticing prospect.

Anyway, back to storage. Right here, we have two 4-TB external drives in slightly different varieties. The first one is the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 4-TB drive, a large 3.5" external unit with an included USB hub and backup software--practical and perfect for sitting at a desk. You can have one of these for $89.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code 525HDSS3. If you'd rather have a drive that's easy to take with you, then you'll want the Western Digital Easystore 4 TB. This 2.5" spinner is compact, capacious, and is selling for $89.99 at Best Buy.

We've saved the biggest deal for last, at least in the literal sense. The LG 34UB88-P is a humongous 34" ultra-wide IPS display with a resolution of 3440x1440. The display ought to cover 99% of the sRGB color space, and it includes speakers, a USB hub, and a Thunderbolt 2 connector alongside HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. The price tag of $549.99 at Newegg is enticing enough, but if you fill out a rebate card, you can get another $100 back and bring the final tally down to $449.99. Crazy.

