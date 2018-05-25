Windows patch fixes April 2018 Update for Intel and Toshiba SSDs

People using Intel 600p and Pro 6000p SSDs in their PCs can finally get that update to the latest version of Windows. As you may recall, earlier this month word came out that the brilliantly-titled Windows 10 April 2018 Update was causing machines with those Intel SSDs to have all sorts of problems. Now, Microsoft has the KB4100403 update up that resolves this issue, among several others.

Those additional issues include a problem with select Toshiba SSDs that causes them to use more power than expected, something that worsens reliability and laptop battery life. Microsoft also vaguely says that the update "addresses an issue with power regression on systems with NVMe devices from certain vendors," possibly implying that the issue extended to other devices besides Toshiba SSDs.

You can hit Microsoft's support page to read up on the rest of the minor fixes in the update. Chances are that if you're eligible for it, your system's already downloading it or will soon be. You can tell Windows to manually check for updates if you'd like to get the KB4100403 faster.