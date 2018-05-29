Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Corsair Dark Core RGB SE wireless gaming mouse and MM1000 review @ PC Perspective
- Cryorig Taku case review @ bit-tech
- NZXT Kraken M22 review @ Guru3D
- AMD's StoreMI technology @ HardOCP
- NZXT H500i case review @ Hexus
- Lenovo ThinkPad X280 review @ HotHardware
- NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming SX10 switch review @ KitGuru
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-Core 65W processor review @ Legit Reviews
- ASRock X399M Taichi review @ TechPowerUp
- AMD stock coolers tested @ TechSpot
- The Plextor M9Pe NVMe SSD review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Apple reject iOS Steam Link app @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Judge backs parents, saying their 30-year-old son must move out @ Slashdot
- Op-ed: Game companies need to cut the crap—loot boxes are obviously gambling @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Amazon confirms that Echo device secretly shared user's private audio @ Ars Technica
- DJI Mavic Air vs. Mavic Pro vs. Mavic Pro Platinum @ New Atlas
- Stretching my skills: how (and why) I made my own compression sleeves @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- NTSB: Uber's sensors worked; its software utterly failed in fatal crash @ Ars Technica
- Nissan shows off self-driving clout with a robot that draws up soccer pitches @ New Atlas
- India's Hotstar sets new benchmark with streaming record, draws over 10M concurrent viewers to a cricket match @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Are Google's cat-loving employees killing burrowing owls? @ Slashdot
- Chuck E. Cheese's pizza is now available for delivery nationwide @ people.com
- Thermaltake TT Premium X1 RGB gaming keyboard review @ ThinkComputers