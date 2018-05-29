Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Corsair Dark Core RGB SE wireless gaming mouse and MM1000 review @ PC Perspective
  2. Cryorig Taku case review @ bit-tech
  3. NZXT Kraken M22 review @ Guru3D
  4. AMD's StoreMI technology @ HardOCP
  5. NZXT H500i case review @ Hexus
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad X280 review @ HotHardware
  7. NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming SX10 switch review @ KitGuru
  8. AMD Ryzen 7 2700 8-Core 65W processor review @ Legit Reviews
  9. ASRock X399M Taichi review @ TechPowerUp
  10. AMD stock coolers tested @ TechSpot
  11. The Plextor M9Pe NVMe SSD review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Apple reject iOS Steam Link app @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Judge backs parents, saying their 30-year-old son must move out @ Slashdot
  3. Op-ed: Game companies need to cut the crap—loot boxes are obviously gambling @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Amazon confirms that Echo device secretly shared user's private audio @ Ars Technica
  2. DJI Mavic Air vs. Mavic Pro vs. Mavic Pro Platinum @ New Atlas
  3. Stretching my skills: how (and why) I made my own compression sleeves @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NTSB: Uber's sensors worked; its software utterly failed in fatal crash @ Ars Technica
  2. Nissan shows off self-driving clout with a robot that draws up soccer pitches @ New Atlas
  3. India's Hotstar sets new benchmark with streaming record, draws over 10M concurrent viewers to a cricket match @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Are Google's cat-loving employees killing burrowing owls? @ Slashdot
  2. Chuck E. Cheese's pizza is now available for delivery nationwide @ people.com
  3. Thermaltake TT Premium X1 RGB gaming keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
