Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB OC is first out of the gate

Most American gerbils are returning to their regularly-scheduled grind this morning after a three-day weekend spent grilling, but over in Taiwan, Gigabyte's web team spent some time crafting a product page for the company's first GeForce GTX 1050 card with 3 GB of memory. This particular card is the first third-party product we've seen materialize since Nvidia's extremely quiet GTX 1050 3 GB launch last week. Gigabyte's new card has base and boost clocks that exceed Nvidia's reference specs for base and boost clocks in gaming and OC mode, though the 7 GT/s memory speed and narrow 96-bit bus stick to the reference plan.

Gigabyte clocks its newest entry-level GeForce GTX 1050 OC 3GB card at a 1417-MHz in base speed in gaming mode and 1442 MHz in OC mode. Those core clocks could rise to a 1556 MHz boost range in gaming mode and 1582 MHz when OC mode is active, although Pascal chips' GPU Boost 3.0 smarts tend to push custom-cooled cards like this even further. For reference, Nvidia's reference spec calls for a 1392 MHz base clock and 1582 MHz when thermal and power conditions allow.

Gigabyte's card has one HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort 1.4 output, and a dual-link DVI-D connector. The HDMI port is good for a 4096x2160 display at 60 Hz and the DisplayPort has enough bandwidth for a 7680x4320 monitor at the same refresh rate.

The card and its "Windforce 2X" dual-fan cooler measure 1.4" thick (3.6 cm), 7.5" long (19.1 cm), and 4.4" wide (11.1 cm). The GeForce GTX 1050's TDP is just 75 W, so Gigabyte's simple aluminum casting should be plenty to keep the chips cool despite the lack of any heat pipes, vapor chambers, or other such thermal magicks.

Nvidia has been pretty coy about this third addition to the GTX 1050 family, but the card should provide a decent 1920x1080 e-sports gaming experience and enough onboard memory to meet the green graphics team's system requirements for 4K Netflix streaming. We hope the card has the same array of 32 ROPs as the other two desktop GTX 1050 variants and not the 16 units from the mobile GTX 1050, but the company's marketing team hasn't been forthcoming with that particular detail.

Gigabyte didn't provide any pricing or availability information, but we'd expect the GTX 1050 3G OC to land soon. Retail pricing should land somewhere between the company's $140-$158 flock of GeForce GTX 1050 2 GB cards and its cluster of $200-220 GeForce GTX 1050 Ti boards.