Tuesday deals: an HP EX920 1-TB NVMe SSD for $280 and more

I bet you opened this deals post hoping you'd find a juicy deal on super-fast SSD storage. Your prayers have been answered by the HP EX920 1-TB NVMe drive. This unit comes in the M.2 form factor and uses 3D TLC NAND. The manufacturer posts a maximum sequential read figure of 3200 MB/s and 1800 MB/s for writes. Those are healthy numbers, but random I/O is much more impressive at 350 K random read IOPS and 250 K write IOPS. You can get your hands on this drive for only $328.99 from Rakuten with the checkout code SAVE15. I'd hurry if I was you.

The Ryzen 7 2700 is a mighty fine CPU, but its high price tag is a little dear for most. You can find most of that chip's performance in the the previous-gen Ryzen 7 1700, though, especially if you're willing to overclock it. This processor has eight cores, sixteen threads, and can clock its Zen cores at up to a healthy 3.7 GHz. Grab one of these for $192.09 from Rakuten if you use the code SAVE15 during the checkout.

Most desktop processors these days have a thing for fast RAM, but speedy and capacious kits are pretty dear--or are they? Newegg is offering a G.Skill Trident Z 32-GB set of two 16-GB DIMMs clocked at 3200 MT/s. We have nothing but good things to say about these sticks, and since they're selling for $334.99, they're quite the hot deal.

You may have considered getting a 4K display at some point but found that 27" wasn't an ideal size for that resolution. Look no further, then. The AOC C4008VU8 monitor may not have the prettiest of names, but it does have a 40" curved VA 10-bit panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. The display can use up to four input sources simultaneously thanks to its four HDMI connectors and two DisplayPort inputs. Additional niceties include thin bezels, built-in speakers, and a USB hub. Get this humongous display for only $499.99 from Best Buy.

NVMe solid-state drives are all well and good, but not every user requires their stupendous speed. Many a person will be well-served by the Sandisk SSD Plus 480 GB drive. This unit can post 535 MB/s read and 445 MB/s write figures, and it's currently selling for a measly $98.99 at Amazon. That's just the ticket for upgrading a PC with a boring old hard drive.

Gamer road warriors unite! Take a good look at the Dell G7 15" laptop (I7588-7385BLK-PUS) we have on hand. This machine's equipped with a mighty Core i7-8750H processor with six cores and twelve threads, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256-GB solid-state drive. Graphics horsepower is provided by a Max-Q GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q 6 GB. That graphics chip slaps pixels onto a 1920x1080 display. This machine should offer quite the gaming experience on the go, and it can be had for just $929.99 from Best Buy.

