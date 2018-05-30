MasterCase H500M comes wrapped in four sheets of tempered glass

Cooler Master's MasterCase H500P got a lot of hype leading up to its launch in the last quarter of 2017, but that excitement turned into disappointment for some when reviewers lampooned the case's loose trim and disappointing airflow characteristics. The company addressed both of those concerns with a Mesh White version of that case earlier this year. The MasterCase H500M takes the concept more upmarket with four tempered-glass panels and a choice between solid and perforated front fascias.

The tempered glass is the star of the show, so that's where our discussion will begin. Both sides of the case are made entirely from the see-through stuff, and the top panel has a third piece of tempered glass as an insert. System builders get to make a choice with the front panel. If airflow is job one, the front glass can be swapped out for a steel mesh piece. If the mesh trim flanking the case's front panel provides adequate airflow, users can install the glass insert and show off the addressable RGB LED-illuminated 200-mm front fans.

The last thing one wants when putting their system's internals on display is a saggy graphics card, so the MasterCase H500P has an adjustable video card support arm. This appendage has an L-shaped design, so it can even help prop up a graphics card that doesn't extend past the width of the host motherboard. The case also comes with nine different component covers, including four separate parts for covering the power supply and its associated wiring. Builders with anxiety about the tempered-glass right-side panel can breathe easier in the knowledge that Cooler Master includes enough wire shrouds to effectively give the H500M two layers of panels on the right side.

The H500M can hold motherboards ranging from skim-milk Mini-ITX all the way to sweetened-but-not-condensed E-ATX. Graphics cards can be as long as 16.2" (41.1 cm) and still find a place inside the H500M, as can power supplies up to 7.8" (20 cm) long. Builders will find mounts for six 2.5" drives, but despite all the room for liquid-cooling hardware and SSDs, the case has only two 3.5" drive sleds and no 5.25" bays. Gerbils looking for a platform for building a really flashy NAS box will probably have to figure out how to build some custom brackets for more hard drives or look elsewhere.

The MasterCase H500M has a pair of 200-mm fans studded with addressable RGB LEDs in front and can hold another pair of plus-sized spinners in the top panel. The rear has room for one 140-mm rotating air mover. Liquid-cooling die-hards can opt to remove the 200-mm fans and install 280-mm or 360-mm radiators in the top and front of the chassis. CPU coolers up to a borderline-ridiculous 7.5" tall can fit (19 cm).

All that hardware support and cooling gear requires a big footprint, and the MasterCase H500M measures 21.4" long (54 cm), 9.8" wide (25 cm), and 21.5" tall (55 cm). Cooler Master didn't say what the case tips the scales at, but tempered glass is not known for its light weight. Newegg lists a weight of 31.3 pounds (14.2 kg), but the site wasn't clear if that was the H500M's shipping weight or the weight of the chassis alone.

The front of the MasterCase H500M has not two, but four USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, plus a rare USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connector and the usual headphone and microphone jacks. The case has a reset button that can also be connected to the addressable RGB LED controller that Cooler Master includes with the case for basic control. The company didn't provide a ton of detail about the controller, but given the presence of the word "addressable," it's likely the box can do all kinds of fancy lighting effects.

Cooler Master's MasterCase H500M will start shipping to customers on June 25. Newegg is already taking pre-orders for the $200 E-ATX chassis. The manufacturer backs the case with a one-year warranty.