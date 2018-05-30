HP buffs the Omen 15 with Coffee Lake CPUs and a Max-Q GTX 1070

Last year we told you about HP's Omen X laptop, a high-end piece of kit designed to compete with other desktop-replacement-style gaming laptops. HP also sells regular Omen laptops without the "X" marker that indicates range-topping status. The 15.6" model in that line, known simply as the Omen 15, just got a major refresh. HP's pumped it up with GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics and Coffee Lake CPUs.

HP says that the machine will offer the latest Core i5 and Core i7 CPUs (including the six-core Core i7-8750H) and up to 32 GB of 2666 MT/s DDR4 memory. Storage setups will be highly configurable across many combinations of SSDs, HDDs, and Optane memory cache drives. Interestingly, the machine will have two distinct keyboard options, one of which features RGB LED lighting.

The aforementioned GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q is the fastest graphics option available. Previous Omen laptops could be ordered with a Radeon RX 580, but that card seems absent here. GeForce GTX 1060 and GTX 1050 Ti cards will be on offer as well. A decent selection of IPS display options including 60-Hz 1920x1080, 144-Hz 1920x1080, and 60-Hz 3840x2160 panels should allow buyers to match the display to their discrete GPU's performance potential. Support for G-Sync will be available on "select configurations" as well.

Like the Omen X laptop, the Omen 15 is built for ease of expansion. A single panel can be removed to allow access to storage and memory connections. HP also says it designed the machine with ergonomics in mind, and that as a result, some ports are on the back. That'll be handy for plugging in things like a wired mouse or monitor. Having ports on the back is also a bit nostalgic, at least for this writer.

HP says the new Omen 15 laptop will be available from its website "and other retailers" on July 29. The price starts at $979.