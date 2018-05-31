Nvidia will talk about its next-gen GPU at Hot Chips in August

The annual Hot Chips conference is where the industry gathers to hear deep dives about the highest-performing silicon for a range of applications, and Nvidia appears poised to present information about its next gaming graphics chip at 2018's symposium. The conference will run from August 20 to August 21 this year, and part of the proceedings on day one of the event include a presentation by the green team called "Nvidia's Next Generation Mainstream GPU," given by vice-president of GPU ASIC engineering Stuart Oberman.

That date suggests Nvidia will tease or launch its next-generation gaming chip earlier in the summer, a possibility corroborated by reports from Tom's Hardware that the green team plans to launch purported Turing cards in July of this year. The site's sources suggest Founders Edition Turing cards could get a hard launch in July, while partner cards with the new silicon could launch in August or September.

Whatever that chip might be code-named, a definite date for the company's free-and-clear walk-through of its next-generation gaming architecture suggests some form of launch for products with that chip inside will occur sooner rather than later. Thanks to TR tipster SH SOTN for the heads-up.