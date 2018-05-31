Four new Zen+ CPUs show up in mobo compatibility listing

AMD may be preparing to fill out its second-gen Ryzen CPU lineup a bit more if an update to ASRock's CPU compatibility charts for its AB350M Pro4 motherboard is any indication. The company tipped off four new CPUs that might launch soon: two likely quad-core parts and two energy-efficient models with six or eight cores.

Model Base clock TDP L2 cache Ryen 3 2300X 3.5 GHz 65 W 2 MB Ryzen 5 2500X 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2600E 3.1 GHz 45 W 3 MB Ryzen 7 2700E 2.8 GHz 4 MB

I say "likely" because the compatibility chart only gives us the data I've gathered above, but it's easy to guess the number of cores enabled on each chip given that each Zen core has 512 KB of L2 cache.

The second-generation Ryzen CPUs we've seen so far are straight improvements to existing models, so the 2300X will likely be a quad-core part without SMT, while the 2500X will likely be a quad-core part with SMT. Between the higher clocks and smarter Precision Boost 2 logic from Zen+, these quad-core chips could run closer to their peak clocks than their predecessors.

Until we know what those clocks are and how much the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X will sell for, however, it's hard to say how appealing these chips will be versus their higher-core-count siblings. I fully expect that both parts will be unlocked, feature soldered heat spreaders, and come with reasonably attractive stock coolers, just like every other second-generation Ryzen chip.

Meanwhile, the likely-to-be-six-core Ryzen 5 2600E and likely-eight-core Ryzen 7 2700E cram lots of processing resources into thrifty thermal envelopes. Our ongoing testing of the Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 5 2600 has suggested those chips are already eye-poppingly efficient, so it's not shocking to me that AMD can dial back their clock speeds even more and shave 20 W off these chips' TDPs.

Whether these parts will appear at retail is an open question, but they could be suitable for NAS boxes, small-form-factor systems, or even the occasional notebook with Socket AM4 inside. Once again, though, I'm most interested to see where the peak clocks of these parts end up. With Computex just around the corner, we may not have long to wait.