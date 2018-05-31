Macaroon Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Nom.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Adata XPG SX8200 480GB M.2 NVMe SSD review @ PC Perspective
  2. Cooler Master MasterCase H500M review @ Guru3D
  3. Corsair TX750M 750W power supply review @ HardOCP
  4. Corsair One Elite review @ Hexus
  5. Linksys Velop dual-band intelligent mesh WiFi system reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  6. Intel Core i3-8300 3.7 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
  7. LG Gram 13 review @ TechSpot
  8. The Supermicro X11SRA motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Star Citizen video game launches $27,000 Players' Pack @ Slashdot
  2. Raft's early access is a solid and splendid survival sim @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Autonomous spaceplane travels to 10 km, lands safely 200 km away @ HackADay
  2. Hacker gets Super NES games running on unmodified NES @ Ars Technica
  3. HoloLens can act as eyes for blind users and guide them with audio prompts, new research shows @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. A trip to the ER with your phone may mean injury lawyer ads for weeks @ Ars Technica
  2. De Beers to sell diamonds made in a lab @ Slashdot
  3. Pompeii skeleton found crushed under stone block while fleeing volcanic eruption @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Extreme cheese fans roll down steep hill for a lot of cheese @ time.com
  2. HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 32GB 2933MHz memory kit review @ Legit Reviews
  3. This cheese theme park has a cheese playland, cheese buildings & a make-your-own cheese class @ bustle.com
