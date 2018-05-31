Macaroon Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Adata XPG SX8200 480GB M.2 NVMe SSD review @ PC Perspective
- Cooler Master MasterCase H500M review @ Guru3D
- Corsair TX750M 750W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Corsair One Elite review @ Hexus
- Linksys Velop dual-band intelligent mesh WiFi system reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Intel Core i3-8300 3.7 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
- LG Gram 13 review @ TechSpot
- The Supermicro X11SRA motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Star Citizen video game launches $27,000 Players' Pack @ Slashdot
- Raft's early access is a solid and splendid survival sim @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Autonomous spaceplane travels to 10 km, lands safely 200 km away @ HackADay
- Hacker gets Super NES games running on unmodified NES @ Ars Technica
- HoloLens can act as eyes for blind users and guide them with audio prompts, new research shows @ Slashdot
Science, technology, and space news
- A trip to the ER with your phone may mean injury lawyer ads for weeks @ Ars Technica
- De Beers to sell diamonds made in a lab @ Slashdot
- Pompeii skeleton found crushed under stone block while fleeing volcanic eruption @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Extreme cheese fans roll down steep hill for a lot of cheese @ time.com
- HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 32GB 2933MHz memory kit review @ Legit Reviews
- This cheese theme park has a cheese playland, cheese buildings & a make-your-own cheese class @ bustle.com