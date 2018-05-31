Thursday deals: a Ryzen 7 1700X for $185, cheap storage, and more

Good near-afternoon, gerbils! We're reeling from a busy week of feature articles. Our recent releases include a look at MSI's WS63 8SJ mobile workstation, a listen to Corsair's HS70 wireless headset, and of course, the summer 2018 edition of our world-renowned System Guide, written by yours truly. You should totally open those links in tabs for reading right after perusing our selection of hardware deals.

AMD and e-tailers have been playing an aggressive game of Ryzen pricing. That's fine by us, since that means that you can get a Ryzen 7 1700X processor and its eight Zen cores clocked at 3.8 GHz for the measly amount of $214.99 at Amazon. That price is mighty fine on its own, but the e-tail juggernaut will throw in a $30 rebate card. That means you can get the CPU for only $184.99 in the end.

While RAM prices have dropped of late, the best prices are often for sticks of the standard 2400 MT/s speed. That's not the case here today, though. You can currently get a 16-GB kit of two G.Skill Ripjaws V DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s from Newegg for only $159.99. Get'em while they're hot.

Every day is storage deal day. For starters, we'd like to show you the Sandisk Ultra 3D 1-TB SSD. This SATA unit plays ball with the best and is capable of pushing 560 MB/s on sequential reads and 530 MB/s on writes. Best Buy is currently selling this drive for just $199.99, an amount that works out to 19.5 cents a gigabyte. We reckon that's pretty darn sweet.

If you don't want that big a solid-state drive, we can help too. Here's the HP S700 Pro 512-GB drive for that. This pack o' chips is good for 565 MB/s on sequential reads and 520 MB/s on writes. It's currently selling for $99.99 at both Walmart and at Amazon. If you're doing the math, that's also 19.5 cents per each gigabyte.

The drives above are well and good, but they're not exactly the best options for mass storage. Those needs are best served by the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8-TB external hard drive. This spinner has a two-port USB hub included along with backup software for added convenience. You can get one for $146.99 at Newegg, or about $18.4 a terabyte. Fantastic value, innit?

The off-beat item of the day is the Acer CB271HU display. This 27" monitor has a 10-bit IPS panel with a native resolution of 2560x1440. The display includes built-in speakers and a height-adjustable stand. There's no fancy adaptive-refresh-rate trickery or anything of the sort, but that's fine since the asking price is just $229.99 at Newegg if you use the promo code EMCXUSE43.

