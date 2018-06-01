Asus ROG Strix XG248Q display shines bright at 240 Hz

Asus has stealthily launched a new monitor on us. The ROG Strix XG248Q is essentially a 24" version of the ROG Strix XG258Q. Like its bigger brother, the company's latest gaming display promises a scorching 240-Hz refresh rate along with FreeSync support and a blur-reduction mode. The monitor also has RGB LED lighting on the back, and you can use Asus' Aura software to sync it up with the rest of your system's lightshow.

Two of the specs on this monitor are likely to make some gerbils disregard it outright. The ROG Strix XG248Q uses a TN panel in 1920x1080 resolution. It'd be a shame if the display went overlooked, though. I've used a BenQ XL2546 for a bit, and the perfect flow of frames at 240 Hz is a thing to behold. The TN panel also confers a 1-ms response time. Switching speed like that greatly improves image clarity at such a high refresh rate.

Like several Asus monitors before it (including my own ROG Strix XG27VQ), the XG248Q supports Asus Enhanced Low Motion Blur (ELMB). Assuming you can maintain the high framerate you need to take advantage of the feature, ELMB strobing is every bit as good as the Ultra Low Motion Blur feature found on G-Sync displays. The XG248Q's 400 cd/m² backlight should keep things plenty bright even while ELMB is engaged.

With that said, using ELMB will still alter the brightness. If you prefer an ultra-vivid look, you could instead use FreeSync. The XG248Q supports AMD's adaptive-refresh technology between 48 and 240 Hz over the HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. While that lower bound isn't as low as we might like, if your frame rate is dropping below 48 then you're missing the point of this display anyway. Of course, you'll have to have a Radeon to make use of FreeSync. The ELMB feature is available to everyone, though.

The use of a TN panel does mean making some sacrifices in image quality, of course. TN screens have gotten much better over the years, especially lately. Even still, Asus' viewing angle specs of 170° horizontally and 160° vertically are probably a little generous. The company doesn't even mention the color gamut on this display, but it does spec a believable contrast ratio of 1000:1.

Gamers will be able to hook up to the XG248Q in 240-Hz mode using one of two HDMI 2.0 ports or a DisplayPort connection. There's also an HDMI 1.4 jack that you could perhaps use for a game console or another non-240Hz-capable device. A 3.5-mm jack lets users listen to the audio coming out of their graphics card, and there's a two-port USB 3.0 hub as well.

The XG248Q hasn't shown up at retail yet, and Asus isn't saying anything definitive about pricing. We expect that it might go for a bit less than the XG258Q's list price of $450, though. Keep an eye out if you're a twitch action gamer, as very few displays will be better for that kind of play.