Acer Predator and Nitro systems can get in the game with AMD hardware

You may recall that Acer launched a whole bunch of new gaming hardware last week. The company would like you to know that it is a paragon of inclusiveness and that it'll offer some of the machines with AMD CPUs. The red team's processors will come to the Predator Helios 500 laptop, the Predator Orion 5000 high-end gaming desktop, and the Nitro 50 small-form-factor gaming desktop.

We covered all this hardware in fair detail last week, so I'm only going to hit the high notes. The Helios 500 laptop gains the option of Ryzen 7 desktop CPUs up to the Ryzen 7 2700 when it's seeing red. For graphics, mobile gamers can pick up Radeons up to RX Vega 56 chips. Both the 144-Hz 1920x1080 display and the 3840x2160 display options supports FreeSync when used with Radeons.

The Predator Orion 5000 can be fitted with the fastest Ryzen CPU to date: the Ryzen 7 2700X. Interestingly, Acer notes that the machine will use the B450 chipset. That's the first confirmation of such a platform that we've seen from an official source. Aside from the AMD CPU and platform, it doesn't appear anything else has changed for the Orion 5000. Sadly, Acer makes no note of available Radeon graphics for this series.

Finally, for the Nitro 50, you can slot in a Ryzen 7 2700X and a Radeon RX 580. You can also option the AMD CPU with an Nvidia graphics card if you'd prefer. That's quite a bit of power to pack into a little box like the Nitro 50, which can also be had with 32 GB of memory, a 512-GB SSD, and a 3-TB HDD.

These AMD-powered systems will show up a little later than their Intel-equipped siblings. The Helios 500 with Ryzen will start at $2200 and arrive in August. The Orion 5000 and Nitro 50 will show up afterward in September. The big tower will go for $1500 and the Nitro 50 will set buyers back $900 and up.