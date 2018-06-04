Asus TUF Gaming FX10CP desktop delivers durable basics

Keen-eyed readers might already be aware of Asus' TUF lineup of reliability-focused motherboards. The company has decided to expand the sub-brand's lineup to include a variety of durable and affordable systems and components. In addition to a previously-announced TUF gaming notebook, Asus has let loose the TUF Gaming FX10CP desktop. The manufacturer claims that this rugged machine will serve as a solid entry point for folks just getting started on PC gaming.

The basic hardware of the TUF Gaming FX10CP isn't best-in-class, but the parts look like they'll competently tackle basic 1920x1080 gaming. Users can pick between Intel's Core i5-8400 or Core i7-8700 processors. Overclocking won't be an option, as the motherboard uses Intel's H310 chipset. Asus will install either 8 GB or 16 GB of 2666 MT/s DDR4 RAM in the FX10CP. On the graphics side, users can pick between Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 2 GB or GeForce GT 1030 2 GB cards. Primary storage duties are handled by a M.2 SSD with size options ranging between 128 GB and 512 GB. A 7200-RPM 1-TB hard drive takes care of bulk storage.

The connectivity options are fairly basic. The front I/O panel includes two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports along with audio jacks. On the rear panel, users will find two more USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports. Gigabit Ethernet connectivity is provided by a Realtek chip, as is the audio codec. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity is provided, however, as is a 802.11ac Wave WiFi M.2 add-in card.

Asus indicates that its TUF-branded products meet certain standards for reliability and endurance. According to the company, those radiating "x" designs on the FX10CP's sides aren't just for show and hold real structural reinforcements underneath. Inside the chassis, users will find a dual-chambered design that separates the 300-W PSU and hard drive into their own compartment at the bottom of the chassis. Asus claims that the memory and power supplies of the TUF family must meet operating standards. The DRAM modules must survive a 24-hour torture test inside a 50° C thermal chamber, and PSU supplies must face a similar test in hotter and more humid conditions.

There's no pricing or availability info for the TUF Gaming FX10CP desktop yet, but Asus tells us to expect a variety of TUF Gaming products to start hitting the shelves in the third quarter of this year.