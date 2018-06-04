Corsair's Obsidian 500D RGB SE chassis lights the way

Today marks the launch of Corsair's iCUE app, the company's new unified RGB LED lighting control software. But what fun is a lighting control app without new hardware to bedazzle with synchronized lighting effects? We're not surprised, then, to see that Corsair has new RGB LED-equipped products. The Obsidian 500D RGB SE is a showcase chassis that takes the solid good looks of the Obsidian 500D as its foundation and adds a pane of tempered glass, three colorful fans, and a lighting-and-fan controller.

Most of the changes from the earlier Obsidian 500D are apparent just by looking at the new case's front. Corsair replaced the aluminum front panel of the original with a sheet of smoked tempered glass. As the preceding case already had two hinged tempered-glass side panels, the Obsidian 500D RGB SE is enclosed by glass on three sides. The top panel and trim are constructed of aluminum. Corsair includes three of its LL120 RGB LED fans behind that front panel, and provides its Commander PRO Digital RGB lighting and and fan controller. A vertical GPU mount offers users yet another option for showcasing their hardware.

Users looking to maximize airflow can add two more 120-mm fans in the top of the case, and one more in the rear. Alternately, the case can accommodate two 140-mm fans or a 280 mm-radiator in the case's top, or users can swap out the front fans for a 360 mm-radiator. Corsair's spec sheet says the Obsidian 500D RGB SE can fit motherboards up to ATX size. That's a bit odd, as the Obsidian 500D can handle E-ATX motherboards. There are two 3.5" drive bays and three 2.5" drive bays available.

The Obsidian 500D is available at Corsair's store. It carries a $250 price tag and is covered by a two-year warranty.