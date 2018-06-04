Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM redlines at 4600 MT/s

Corsair has quite the lightshow going on this year at its Computex 2018 booth. Its new iCue unified lighting and cooling control software has officially launched, and a number of its product lines have been refreshed with new lighting options. The company added to its evergreen Vengeance lineup of memory products with the Vengeance RGB Pro series. These DDR4 memory sticks combine blazing speeds with flashy looks.

Each DIMM of Vengeance RGB Pro RAM has ten LEDs, letting users configure mesmerizing multi-zone lighting effects. Corsair claims that this RAM offers minimized setup hassle. Users should simply need to pop in the modules and run the iCue software once to get lighting effects synchronized across all of their Corsair hardware. XMP 2.0 profiles mean that setting the Vengeance RGB Pro memory modules to their rated speeds should be equally easy. Corsair hasn't released many technical specifications for these memory sticks, but indicates that they'll be available in speeds up to 4600 MT/s.

Corsair plans to release the Vengeance RGB Pro lineup this month. They'll be available with either black or white aluminum heat spreaders and will be covered by a limited lifetime warranty. There's no word on pricing yet, though.