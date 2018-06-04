Asus VG49V, CG32UQ, and ProArt PA34V displays liven up Computex

Over at Computex, Asus has three new premium screens on display. The VG49V double-wide gaming display, CG32UQ console gaming monitor, and ProArt PA34V professional display have all the trim and fittings needed to serve specific markets with particular needs.



Asus VG49V

The VG49V is probably the most unusual of the three. It's a "double full-HD" display, meaning its screen resolution is 3840x1080. That gives the 49" diagonal screen an especially-wide aspect ratio of 32:9. The VG49V is a gaming display first and foremost, so it supports a 144-Hz refresh rate. Gamers can make use of FreeSync from 48 to 144 Hz, and Asus assures us that the 4-ms response time of the VA panel will keep things clear even while using ELMB backlight strobing.



Asus CG32UQ

The CG32UQ is marked for an entirely different sort of gamer. This 31.5"-diagonal display has a screen resolution of 3840x2160 and supports VESA Adaptive Sync between 40 Hz and 60 Hz. Asus notes that the CG32UQ's VA panel can reproduce 95% of the DCI-P3 colorspace, and that the display earned VESA's DisplayHDR 600 certification.

Console gamers will appreciate the CG32UQ's four-port USB 3.0 hub as well as the better-than-usual 5-W stereo speakers. Notably, the monitor can use its RGB LED lighting on the back to project dynamically-reactive mood lighting on the back wall. Asus is calling the feature Halo Sync, perhaps after the ROG Halo feature that the company announced at CES earlier this year.



Asus PA34V

Folks who do graphic design and photo editing alongside a spot of gaming might appreciate the ProArt PA34V. This 3440x1440-resolution ultra-wide monitor uses an IPS panel instead of the VA panels in its newly-launched cousins. Asus notes that the display reproduces 100% of the all-important sRGB color space, and that it will come calibrated out of the box with a DeltaE value of less than 2.

The PA34V isn't all business, though. It supports FreeSync between 40 Hz and the maximum 100-Hz refresh rate. Its gently-curved screen should ensure that the user can enjoy the best viewing angle at all times, and there are a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports alongside HDMI and DisplayPort connections. You can use one of the TB3 ports for display data and charging (up to 60 W), while connecting up to six more Thunderbolt devices to the second port.

All three of Asus' new monitors are on display at Computex, but those of us who didn't get to attend will have to wait until they launch later this year to see them.