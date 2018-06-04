Asus GT-AX11000 router and its friends are ready for 802.11ax

This year's Computex doesn't have a new CPU family or graphics card to focus around, so manufacturers' offerings have been more varied than we've seen from past shows. Asus' diversified offerings include three 802.11ax-capable Wi-Fi routers built with the future of home and small-office wireless networking in mind. The ROG Rapture GT-AX11000, AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System, and the RT-AX88U all support at least two Wi-Fi bands.



Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000

The craziest-looking unit in the bunch is the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000, whose eight antennas and overall aesthetic make it look like the harbinger of an astronomical doomsday cult. Jokes about the name and the styling aside, Asus says the new Rapture is the first tri-band 802.11ax router available. This technology means the device has up to 1148 Mbps on the 2.4-GHz portion of the spectrum and as much as 4804 Mbps on each of two 5-GHz bands. One of the Rapture's Ethernet ports supports 2.5 Gbps speeds when attached to a client with the right hardware. The GT-AX11000 wouldn't be a gaming router without some antisocial features, so users can set up one of the 5 GHz bands to serve only a single client. Asus notes that GT-AX11000 will receive a future firmware update to let it join AiMesh networks.



Asus AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System consisting of two RT-AX92U routers

The AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System isn't as wild-looking as the Rapture, but it still packs a punch. The kit comes with a pair of Asus' new RT-AX92U routers that can work together to create a mesh Wi-Fi setup. Some compatible Asus routers can join the same mesh setup, too. The RT-AX92Us have up to 400 Mbps for legacy devices plus 866 MHz on a dedicated 802.11ac band and 4804 Mbps on the fast-and-fresh 802.11ax band. The mesh networking functionality uses the 802.11ax signal for backhaul between mesh nodes.



Asus RT-AX88U

The manufacturer says the RT-AX88U packs most of the same hardware as the Rapture, but has more of a focus on small business networks. Asus claims up to 1148 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and 4804 Mbps on 5 GHz. The device has four gold-trimmed antennas and the back of the machine has eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, an amount that could allow some operators to forgo an additional network switch. The back also has a couple of USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports for attaching a printer, external storage, or a 4G modem for a fail-over connection to the outside world. Like the GT-AX11000 above, the RX-AX88U will get AiMesh functionality via a firmware upgrade.

Asus says users can configure all three routers using their web interfaces or the Asus Router app available for Android and iOS. The devices support the AiProtection Pro service offered in conjunction with Trend Micro. The company didn't have any pricing info, but it did say to expect the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000, AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System, and the RT-AX88U to beam into retailers in the third quarter of this year.