ROG Delta headset and its friends join Asus' peripheral family

Besides the case, power supply, and cooling hardware, Asus has also revealed some Republic of Gamers peripherals at Computex. The ROG Delta headset uses a USB Type-C connector, while the ROG Balteus Qi is an RGB LED-lit mousepad with fancy functionality to go along with its good looks. The company also let loose a wireless version of the ROG Gladius II mouse.

First up, the ROG Delta headset. When they started taking away our analog headphone jacks, they told us we could just use digital headsets. Not everybody likes the kind of headsets you can usually find with Bluetooth connectivity, though. I myself like a beefy pair of cans with a rigid mic. As it happens, that's exactly what the ROG Delta is.

The USB Type-C connector on the ROG Delta means that you can hook it up to anything with that port: desktops, laptops, and even phones like Asus' own ROG handset. Asus says that the Delta is light enough to wear when out and about, but that it also includes a quad-DAC array based on ESS hardware. The RGB LED lighting on the outside supports Aura Sync, of course.

The ROG Balteus Qi is an RGB gaming mouse pad of a type we've seen before. However, unlike similar offerings, it includes Qi wireless charging capability. If you've never used Qi, it's difficult to appreciate just how convenient it can be to drop your phone on a pad and have it charge up. Asus says the Balteus Qi's 14.5" x 12.5" (37 x 32 cm) portrait-shaped surface is roomy enough for charging a phone and gaming at the same time. If you don't care about the wireless charging, there'll also be a non-Qi version of the Balteus.

Finally, Asus is offering a wireless version of the ROG Gladius II mouse. The new version has its own RF receiver for best performance, but there's also Bluetooth support on tap. Asus is typically cagey about the sensor in its mice, but given the 16,000-DPI spec we figure the new Gladius II uses the latest PixArt PMW3389 design. That characteristic would make this mouse an upgrade from the wired Gladius II. Asus says the rodent's battery will last for 24 hours if you turn off the Aura Sync lighting. The rodent includes a USB cable if you'd like to use it while charging.

Much like with the rest of the Asus hardware revealed at Computex, the company didn't give us any hard release dates or pricing info. All we know is that these bits of kit should show up in the latter half of this year.