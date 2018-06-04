Asus presents the rugged-and-chiseled TUF Gaming GT501 chassis

The RGB LED craze shows little sign of abating, but options still exist for builders who don't need their PC cases to double as nightlights. The TUF Gaming GT501 chassis is a sturdy and spacious unit that takes the "gamer" aesthetic in a different direction than usual.

Asus says its design team found inspiration in military designs for its TUF lineup. The GT501's exterior is primarily black and charcoal, with a "spatter" paint pattern across the panels. The chassis is predominately constructed of steel. The only plastic parts are located on the the front I/O panel and the base of the front panel. A sheet of 4-mm-thick smoked tempered glass covers the left side of the chassis, and a pair of woven cotton handles are attached to the top of the case.

The company didn't elaborate on the interior of the GT501, but we can spot a PSU shroud and a full-height drive cage in the picture above. Asus says there's a 30-mm gap for cable routing behind the motherboard tray, and plenty of space for users to run RGB lighting strips.

We do know that the GT501 has a full complement of cooling options. Asus includes three 140-mm PWM fans in the box. There are three mounts for these fans in the front panel, another three in the top panel, and one mount in the rear panel. The top and front panels are both capable of holding 280-mm or 360-mm radiators. The bottom, top, and front panels all include removable dust filters, too.

As with Asus's other newly-announced products, we're waiting to learn about pricing and availability. We don't figure enthusiasts have long to wait, though.