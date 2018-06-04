Asus pulls out a set of rough-and-TUF peripherals

Asus boldly claims that PC gaming is in the midst of a renaissance. The company sees a new generation of gamers eyeing up their first PC build, and it's orienting its TUF sub-brand toward these neophytes. Along a budget-conscious lineup of motherboards, notebooks, and desktops, Asus is adding a series of peripherals to the TUF family. The new products include the TUF Gaming M5 mouse, the TUF Gaming K5 keyboard, and the TUF Gaming H5 headset.

The TUF Gaming M5 mouse is a straightforward clicker designed for reliable operation. For the right and left buttons, Asus employs Omron switches rated for over 50 million clicks. The company claims that the rodent's paint is highly durable. Asus calls the Gaming M5 an ambidextrous mouse but didn't specify how left-handed users would make use of the two thumb buttons.

The optical sensor is Pixart's PAW3327, a unit capable of reading surfaces at up to 6200 DPI. Users can program all of the Gaming M5's buttons with Asus's Armoury II software and save their profiles to the mouse's internal memory. For a bit of flair, the accent lighting can be configured with Aura Sync. The rodent weighs in at 3.9 oz (110 g).

The TUF Gaming K5 keyboard is a similarly straightforward peripheral. As with the other TUF-branded items, Asus emphasizes its durability. The company says that the keycaps have an extra layer of paint to slow down the wear-out process. The K5 has a splash-resistant design, and it's rated to suffer a spill of up to 2 fl oz (60 ml) of liquid without damage. There's no word on what material Asus used as a backplate for the keyboard, though. Typing purists might lament that the unit has membrane switches, though Asus says they're designed to imitate the tactile feel of mechanical switches. The keyboard has 24-key anti-ghosting functionality and five-zone Aura Sync backlighting.

The last of the new TUF peripherals is the Gaming H5 headset. The unit employs Asus' in-house-developed 50-mm Essence drivers and backs them with airtight chambers. The headband itself is reinforced with stainless steel, and the microphone is attached to a removable boom. While the headset plugs into tried-and-true 3.5-mm audio jacks, Asus also includes a USB adapter that enables virtual surround sound functionality.

Asus plans to launch all of these peripherals in the third quarter of this year. The company will discuss pricing closer to product launch.