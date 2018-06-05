Intel Core i7-8086K celebrates 40 years of x86 with 5-GHz Turbo clocks

Intel's Computex press conference in Taipei today was heavy on processor news. First off, the company celebrated 40 years of the x86 instruction set architecture with the Core i7-8086K desktop CPU. The company says this chip is its first with a 5-GHz Turbo frequency, up from 4.7 GHz for a single core on the Coffee Lake Core i7-8700K.

We'll want to see how the rest of this chip's Turbo table shakes out, but single-core performance on this part will no doubt be the snappiest available from any stock-clocked CPU, period. Intel will be giving away 8,086 of these limited-edition chips as part of its celebrations, too. No word on pricing or general availability for these chips, but we'll update as soon as we know more.

Intel further announced that it will introduce a new X-series enthusiast CPU lineup and its next-generation Core S-series (read: desktop) processor by the end of the year. That S-series chip is likely to be the eight-core Coffee Lake part that's been producing so much smoke in the rumor mill for many months. Such a part would be an impressive kick-off for the ninth generation of Intel Core i CPUs, however the company chooses to define it.

For mobile computing, Intel announced the existence of Whiskey Lake, its next-generation U-series processor family for 15-W TDPs. The company says Whiskey Lake will deliver "double-digit performance gains" versus past parts, although that claim is drawn from comparisons to a dual-core Core i7-7500U rather than a Kaby Lake Refresh Core i7 with four cores and eight threads.

With that in mind, the real improvements from Whiskey Lake would appear to come outside the CPU silicon. The Whiskey Lake mobile platform appears to enjoy the same improvements we got with Intel's H370, B360, and H310 chipsets, as Intel says integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi can come standard as part of notebooks with those processors inside.

The Coffee Lake PCH, for lack of a better term, features support for Intel's Integrated Connectivity, or CNVi, technology. CNVi moves the logical or control functions of Intel wireless modules into the platform controller hub itself. With CNVi, manufacturers only need to add a compatible companion RF (or CRF) module to their motherboards to enable wireless networking support.

Along with a new ultra-low-voltage processor family called Amber Lake-Y, Intel expects Whiskey Lake CPUs to appear in more than 70 new laptops and 2-in-1s by the end of the year. We'll be eager to get our hands on all of this spiffy new silicon as soon as we're able.