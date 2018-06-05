Intel teases 28-core, 56-thread HEDT CPU on stage at Computex

As part of its Computex keynote today, Intel teased a 28-core, 56-thread high-end desktop CPU in a single-socket system. Incredibly—and I do mean incredibly—the company demonstrated this part with a 5-GHz all-core clock speed while running Cinebench. The company was apparently able to do that without using exotic cryo-coolants, too. The systems on display appeared to be in standard desktop cases using some form of liquid cooling.

Intel teases crazy 28-core PC processor for end of year https://t.co/LiydaMxbrh pic.twitter.com/RyFmzGZJGY — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 5, 2018

No word on the power supply, cooling apparatus, or wiring upgrades one might need to run one of these systems, but the answer is no doubt "prodigious" in all regards. Intel says these parts are coming in Q4 of this year, so we'll have plenty of time to get ready.