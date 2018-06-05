Four new chassis break cover at Antec's Computex booth

Antec is an old and respected name among PC hardware enthusiasts. While the company has produced some flashy offerings in recent years (like the DF500), Antec has for the most part avoided the outlandish and polarizing designs offered by some of its competitors. That might be changing, though. At Computex this year, Antec is showing off three new chassis and a case concept unlike anything else we've seen from the company.



Antec P5 (left) and P100 Evo (right)

Starting off with the simplest models, we have the P100 Evo and P5. This is exactly the sort of cases we tend to expect from Antec: quiet, refined, and elegant. The company says that the P100 Evo includes "premium sound dampening panels," but unfortunately has little else to say about it. There's next to no information about the P5 either. We figure we'll probably hear more about these chassis before long.



Antec Krypton

On the other hand, the Krypton is quite a departure for Antec. The company's press release calls the Krypton's looks "a bold gaming aesthetic." We don't have exact numbers on the storage or cooling accommodations, but we can tell that the Kryption is a two-chamber tower case with support for vertical GPU mounting and extensive liquid-cooling mounting spots. Antec notes that the colored portions in the front are addressable RGB LED strips, and that the glass side panels are hinged to allow easy access.



Antec Project X

Antec isn't done there, though. The company's Project X concept steps even further into the realm of highly-unusual gaming cases to stand alongside the ranks of so many In Win designs. More accurately, Project X is a proper prototype rather than just a concept, implying that the chassis will make it to market eventually. Antec says it's "designed for maximum system support and performance" and that its open and modular design "exemplifies the future of PC gaming." The Project X certainly looks futuristic, in any case.

The little P5 case will supposedly show up in Q3 of this year for either $59 or $69, possibly indicating that it will have variations or that pricing simply isn't finalized. The P100 Evo will follow in Q4 for $89 or $99. Antec puts down both the Krypton and the Project X case for Q4 of this year. The Krypton is expected to run $179 to $189, and the Project X is expected to go for $229 to $249.