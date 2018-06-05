Gigabyte flaunts its Sabre, Aero, and Aorus laptops at Computex

Gigabyte's booth at Computex this year has a big section dedicated to the company's laptops. Portable PCs with both Gigabyte and Aorus branding are on full display. The biggest news is probably that Gigabyte's Sabre laptop is the first portable to use Optane Memory. Additionally, both the Aero series and the Aorus X-series laptops are proudly exhibiting their eighth-generation upgrades.



Gigabyte Sabre laptop on display at Computex

Gigabyte's Sabre laptop strictly isn't new. We first saw it back in 2017, but the version on display with a Core i7+ CPU is fresh. Gigabyte doesn't get down to the nitty-gritty details, so we don't know exactly which Coffee Lake CPU the Sabre will employ. However, we do know that the standard storage configuration will be a hard drive with Optane Memory acceleration. Gigabyte also notes that the machine includes a 120-Hz display, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and an RGB LED-backlit keyboard.



Gigabyte Aero 15x alongside the Aorus robot

The Aero series of laptops marry a thin and light design with legitimate gaming chops. We tested an Aero 15Xv8 machine with a GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q inside and found it to be pretty potent, especially considering the svelte dimensions of the laptop. Surprisingly, despite their gaming chops, the Aero laptops are on display with a professional theme at Computex. We expect that the machines' six-core Coffee Lake CPUs and powerful GeForce GPUs should handle professional work as well as gaming, but it's an odd change in marketing.



Aorus X9 DT laptop on display at Computex

Along similar lines, the Aorus X5, X7 DT, and X9 DT get their own space at the show. These are the same models we reported on back in April. The Aorus X9 DT is the fastest of the bunch with its Core i9-8950HK CPU topping out at 4.8 GHz. Gigabyte notes that all three units come standard with G-Sync-capable 144-Hz displays and Dolby Atmos audio.

Aside from the Optane Memory-equipped Sabre laptop, all of these machines are already on sale. You can find the aforementioned Aero 15Xv8 for $2300 with a six-core Coffee Lake CPU, a GeForce GTX 1070, 16 GB of RAM, a 512-GB SSD, and a 94-Wh battery. Alternatively, check out Aorus' brand store on Newegg for even more potent portables.