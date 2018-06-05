Tuesday deals: a Ryzen 5 2400G and an MSI mobo for $200 and more

Good folks of the gerbildom, I bring tidings! If it should happen that you're living under a rock and have missed the deluge of news about Computex, you should totally check out our front page now. Most of the major hardware players have brought out their bags of goodies, and we've been checking them out in detail. All that new stuff is all well and good, but it's yet to reach stores and we're sure the hardware upgrade bug is biting you mercilessly. Here's our selection of deals to help.

We're going to kick off the proceedings today with a combo comprising a Ryzen 5 2400G APU and an MSI B350M Gaming Pro motherboard. That chip is part of our Econobox build in our recently-released System Guide. The 2400G has four cores and eight threads clocked at a maximum of 3.9 GHz, and its integrated graphics unit is more than capable of powering e-sports titles with aplomb. Newegg will hand you both the AMD processor and the MSI motherboard for a total sum of $199.99. That's $34 worth of savings by itself, but you can get another $15 back by way of a rebate card. That's a dang nice deal in our book.

Since we're on the topic of AM4 motherboards, we might as well bring up the Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero X370 mobo. This board carries a whopping fourteen USB ports including USB 3.1 Gen 2 connectors, an Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet controller, and an S1220 audio codec. Additional niceties include eight SATA ports instead of the usual six, two M.2 sockets, and metal reinforcement around the main PCIe slots. Get this high-end motherboard for just $169.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPVPU77.

Moving on to the storage department, today's SSD deal is none other than the PNY CS900 960-GB drive. This SATA unit can push up to 535 MB/s in sequential reads and 515 MB/s when doing writes. The manufacturer offers a three-year warranty on it, too. Get it from Newegg for only $199.99 with the promo code PNY960JUN. That price works out to 21 cents a gigabyte.

The task of storing backups is as noble as they come, and the Seagate Expansion 8 TB external hard drive will be more than happy to help. This drive uses a USB 3.0 interface and comes in a discreet case—just the ticket for a backup or mass storage unit. Newegg will hand you all eight terabytes for just $139.99 if you use the code EMCPVPU44. That's 17.5 dollars a terabyte, good sir/madam.

I've got the power, and you can have it too. The EVGA SuperNova G3 750 is a compact, top-rated power supply with fully-modular cabling and a whisper-quiet fan. This unit regularly makes recommendations lists everywhere, and we're more than happy to see it selling for only $79.99 at both Amazon and Newegg. Also, for a little while, EVGA will upgrade the warranty from the usual 10-year period to 12 years.

While we're big fans of mechanical keyboards around there, the fully-featured models tend to be a little dear. That's not the case today with the G.Skill Ripjaws KM570. This slab o' clickers packs Cherry's newfangled MX Speed Silver switches with an extra-low actuation force and travel distance. The red LED backlighting is configurable on a per-key basis, too. Get this keyboard for only $60.34 from Amazon if you click the coupon checkbox below the price display.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.