Asus' latest VivoBooks offer a splash of color and Coffee Lake

Asus's VivoBook line of notebooks has considerable mass-market appeal, and it's easy to see why. These notebooks are slim, stylish, and capable. For this year's refresh, Asus updated the processors to the latest models from Intel, slimmed down the display bezels, and made sure to give purchasers plenty of options. Let's take a look.

The VivoBook Flip 14 is a light-and-thin notebook with a 360° hinge. The machine is just 0.7" thick (18 mm) and weighs 3.3 lb (1.5 kg). An IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080 is surrounded by 0.24" (6.2 mm)-thick bezels. Users will be able to select a processor from Intel's latest eighth-generation Core family, up to a Core i7 model. The laptop's 16 GB of RAM will let users open new browser windows (almost) to their heart's content, and a 1-TB SSD should provide plenty of speedy storage.

Asus has three new VivoBooks in the works for this year. The new machines are 0.7" thin (18 mm) and come with Asus's new ErgoLift hinge that raises the back end of the notebook up as the device is opened. Intel's eighth-generation Core processors will crunch the numbers for these units, up to Core i7 units for those with the coin. These portables will have discrete graphics, as well, courtesy of Nvidia's GeForce MX150.

The VivoBook S15 and VivoBook S14 will both have a dual-storage design. The primary storage drive will be a solid-state drive up to 512-GB in capacity, and the bulk storage drive will be a HDD up to 2 TB in size. The larger VivoBook S15 weighs 4 lb (1.8 kg), while the VivoBook S14 checks in at 3.1 lb (1.4 kg). The diminutive VivoBook S13 will have vanishingly-small 4.3-mm display bezels but otherwise similar internal hardware to its bigger brothers. The connectivity chart for these notebooks is headlined by a USB 3.1 Type-C port, though that port does not seem to support Thunderbolt 3.

While we're perusing the Asus booth, there's also a new all-in-one worth mentioning. The Zen AiO 27 is a 27" PC that seems to have pretty decent professional chops. As with much of today's newly-announced hardware, the processor at the heart of this machine is an eighth-generation Core processor up to a Core i7. The rig's 32 GB of DDR4 RAM is generous, though, and Asus fit in a GeForce GTX 1050 to supply the Zen AiO 27 with some extra pixel-pushing prowess. The display bears a 4K resolution, and Asus tells us that it's color-calibrated from the factory. To top things off, the Zen AiO 27's stand doubles as a Qi wireless charging station.

Out of all these machines, the VivoBook S15 will be released first. Asus tells us to expect it later this month. The VivoBook Flip 14 and Zen AiO 27 will both launch some time in the third quarter of the year, while the street date of the VivoBook S14 and VivoBook S13 won't be announced until later in the year.