Second-generation Ryzen Threadripper will have 32 cores, 64 threads

Today at Computex, AMD announced its second-generation Ryzen Threadripper CPU family. The company says second-gen Threadrippers will have up to 32 cores and 64 threads, and they'll drop into the existing TR4 socket on X399 motherboards. Like other second-gen Ryzens, Threadripper with Zen+ will be built on GlobalFoundries' 12-nm process. Second-gen Threadrippers will have all four dies under their integrated heat spreaders enabled to reach that core count.

AMD demonstrated a 24-core, 48-thread second-gen Threadripper running a Blender render versus Intel's Core i9-7980XE. The AMD chip beat out the Intel part, of course, but AMD was also keen to point out that it was cooling its 24-core chip on air, not liquid or even the phase-change system we saw Intel use yesterday as part of its 28-core server chip demo. The company also showed a 32-core Threadripper running the same Blender render in a non-competitive workload. Second-gen Ryzen Threadrippers will arrive in Q3 of this year.