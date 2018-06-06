Samsung brings FreeSync to its 2018 TV lineup

The rumors were true: Samsung is bringing FreeSync to its TVs. AMD and Samsung jointly announced the upgrade yesterday, and it applies to all of Samsung's QLED TVs from 55" to 82" sizes, as well as the NU8000 and NU8500 series.

The TVs themselves surely vary in image quality and features, and there's nary a word said by either company about FreeSync 2 support. Still, this is great news both for folks who use Radeon-powered PCs in the living room and Xbox gamers. Both the high-end Xbox One X and the standard Xbox One S got FreeSync support in the Xbox April 2018 update.

If you have one of these TVs and want to try out its FreeSync mode, make sure your display is fully updated. According to Samsung, the feature will come as part of an automatic update to the screens' "Gamer Mode." The Xbox systems should be able to enable this automatically when you start a game, but you may want to ensure FreeSync is enabled manually.