Razer illuminates third-party brands with Chroma lighting

Peripheral-and-portable manufacturer Razer announced partnerships with not one, but multiple third-party parts makers to extend the compatibility of its Chroma RGB LED illumination control software. Lian Li and Razer showed off a special version of the E-ATX PC-O11 Dynamic chassis co-developed by the two companies. In a separate announcement, Razer said it will collaborate to bring certain AMD, Ducky, Lian Li, MSI, NZXT, Thermaltake, and Vertagear products under the Chroma umbrella.



Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition

We've already written about the standard PC-O11 and Dynamic version developed in conjunction with overclocking celebrity der8auer. The Razer edition isn't much different from the PC-O11 Dynamic. It retains key features like the front-mounted USB 3.1 Type-C port and support for three 360-mm radiators and dual power supplies. The new features include compatibility with Razer's Synapse 3 and Chroma utilities and a large Razer snake triangle logo.



Thermaltake View 91 RGB Edition, the first TT RGB Plus-compatible chassis

The most specific information concerning the more sweeping Razer collaboration announcement comes from Thermaltake (TT). Razer and TT will bring Chroma and Synapse 3 to TT's entire family of RGB Plus products, including cases, power supplies, cooling parts, and accessories. Our perusal of TT's product catalog suggests the added compatibility is limited to relatively-recent additions to its lineup. Given the seemingly-unstoppable wave of RGB LED popularity, we figure that TT RGB Plus parts will grow increasingly plentiful as the year goes on.

As for AMD, Ducky, Lian Li, MSI, and Vertagear, the details of the partnerships are murkier. We suspect the collaboration with AMD concerns the chipmaker's Wraith family of coolers that come boxed with certain Ryzen desktop processors. Whatever the current or future products from these five manufacturers may be, they will join Phillips' Hue family of lighting products on the Razer Chroma compatibility list.

Lian Li didn't have pricing or availability information ready for the Razer version of the PC-O11 E-ATX chassis, but we predict a price higher than that of the $130 PC-O11 Dynamic. Thermaltake said Synapse 3 and Chroma compatibility would come to its TT RGB Plus products sometime during Q4 2018. With the current fragmentation of RGB LED control setups between the four major motherboard vendors plus accessory makers like Thermaltake, Razer, and Corsair, we're happy to see some level of cooperation. We'll have to wait and see what happens with respect to Chroma compatibility for those other manufacturers.