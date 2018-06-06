Roccat's Vulcan keyboard uses home-grown Titan switches

It wasn't all that long ago that keyboard enthusiasts were pretty much limited to a few options for real mechanical keyboards. Now we're spoiled for choice, and I mean that in the very most literal sense. You can get a keyboard with heavy switches, short-throw switches, tactile switches, maybe with your choice of fixed-color or RGB LED lighting, and so on. Roccat's latest keyboard, the Vulcan, is a bit of all of the above.



Roccat Vulcan 120

The most interesting parts of the Vulcan are its design and its keyswitches. Design-wise, the Vulcan takes the slim-keycaps trend to its logical conclusion and removes most of the keycap. The "caps" themselves, then, are essentially gently-curved plastic plates that simply serve to cover the switches. This reveals the translucent switch bodies as a style effect and to improve the visibility of the backlighting.



Roccat Vulcan 100

The switches use Roccat's own Titan Switch Tactile in-house design and are manufactured by TTC. They have a slightly shorter throw and a higher actuation point compared to Cherry MX switches: 3.6 mm throw and 1.8 mm actuation vs. 4 mm and 2 mm on the Cherry switches. The "Tactile" in the name refers to these switches' tactile feedback. Roccat compares the Titan Tactiles to Cherry MX Brown switches, and folks who have used them have kind things to say about their feel.



Roccat Vulcan 80

The Vulcan comes in three varieties: 80, 100, and 120. Geeks might expect those numbers to correlate to the size of the keyboards, but all three versions are identical in that respect. The differences come in that the Vulcan 80 only has blue LED backlighting, while the Vulcan 100 and Vulcan 120 have AIMO RGB LED backlighting. I remarked when reviewing the Kone AIMO mouse that the AIMO tech would seem to make more sense on a keyboard, so I'm eager to see it in action here. The Vulcan 120 also includes a magnetically-attached wrist rest.

Roccat says that the Vulcan is exceptionally durable thanks to its aluminum body and dust-resistant design. The company also remarks that every button on the Vulcan is mechanical, including the media controls. As usual, folks can expect to configure the Vulcan keyboards using Roccat's Swarm software. The Vulcan 120 will be available June 10 for $160. Interested typists can pre-order the Vulcan 80 for $130 the and Vulcan 100 for $150 at Roccat's website. Those two models will be released in August.