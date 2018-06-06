G.Skill's Computex showcase includes 5066 MT/s DDR4

When we come to the end of a memory technology's life cycle, we start to see products that perform so fast that the rest of the system has a hard time keeping up. While we may have a good while left on DDR4's mainstream applicability, we're already seeing sticks of RAM with absolutely stratospheric transfer rates. If you thought 4133 MT/s memory was overkill, how about 5066 MT/s? Well, that's what G.Skill just showed off at Computex.

Indeed, live on the floor, the company is demoing a dual-channel 16-GB kit with a pair of Trident Z RGB DIMMs running at 5066 MT/s. The listed timings are 21-26-26-54. That might seem slow, but keep in mind that the ludicrous transfer rate means that these sticks actually have a lower latency than your garden-variety DDR4-3600 memory with 16-cycle CAS timing.

Along with the super-fast memory above, G.Skill is also proudly exhibiting its lowest-latency memory ever using another dual-channel 16-GB Trident Z RGB kit. Clocked at 4800 MT/s, these sticks run incredibly tight 17-17-17-37 timings. G.Skill says the set has "the lowest possible [effective] CAS latency timing", once you do the math with latency and transfer rate and come up with 7.08 ns. While we can't comment on the company's remark, that latency is certainly the lowest we've ever seen for DDR4.

Stepping up to four sticks of RAM means loosening up the timings to account for the extra signal crosstalk. You don't have to step down very far, though. G.Skill's third exhibit at Computex is a 32-GB kit with four 8-GB modules running at 4600 MT/s. Timings aren't bad either at 18-18-18-38. Both this kit and the one above are built using Samsung DRAM ICs.

The fourth record-breaking RAM kit that G.Skill is bragging about is an SO-DIMM kit. Like the kit above, this set packs 32 GB into four sticks, and despite the smaller dimensions, they run at 4200 MT/s with the same 18-18-18-38 timings. There's really only one board out there for these sticks—ASRock's X299-ITX/ac—and that's what G.Skill is showcasing them on.

Finally, it's not all about Intel demo systems. G.Skill is also showing off a Ryzen 7 2700X system on an Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero motherboard running its RAM at 4000 MT/s. The 16-GB dual-channel kit is once again based on G.Skill's Trident Z RGB family. Not only is the 4 GT/s transfer rate a notable achievement on Ryzen, but the kit is also running with exceptionally low 18-22-22-42 timings (for an AMD processor).

As these are all just showcases of G.Skill's memory mastery, there's unfortunately no telling when or even if these kits will make it to market. We'd bet on seeing some of them on store shelves by the end of the year, though.