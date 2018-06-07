EVGA goes anti-Goldilocks at Computex

The big news at Computex seems to have been the continued proliferation of RGB LED illumination in its original and addressable forms. EVGA is no stranger to color-changing lights, but the company apparently focused its efforts on making new hardware that is either smaller than usual or greatly outsized, instead of working on ever-fancier illumination.



EVGA X299 Micro 2 motherboard. Image source: TechPowerUp

First on deck is the X299 Micro 2, a second take at shrinking Intel's high-end desktop platform down into a microATX form factor. TechPowerUp says the board sports an improved VRM compared to last year's X299 Micro. The finned aluminum extrusion on top of the VRM components gets a 40-mm fan of its own, a feature that should greatly benefit those that choose to overclock their processors. The board also sprouted a second eight-pin EPS connector for CPU power and a PCIe power connector for smoothing out PCIe slot power delivery, presumably for graphics card overclocking efforts. The four DDR4 DIMM slots have also gone armor shopping and came back with full metal jackets.



EVGA B360 Gaming motherboard. Image source: TechPowerUp

EVGA's B360 Gaming is another microATX motherboard, this time built around Intel's mainstream B360 chipset. Overclocking isn't in the mix for this board, but nice touches like an Intel Gigabit i219-V Ethernet controller chip, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and an audio setup with a headphone amplifier and de-pop circuit separate it from the unwashed masses. The board has one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, one x4 connector, and a single-lane slot. The B360 Gaming also has two M.2 slots—one for storage and one for a Wi-Fi card.



EVGA Super G7 PSU

The last compact product we're going to highlight from the EVGA booth is the 80 Plus Platinum-rated Super G7 power supply, a 4.9"-long (12.5 cm) ATX unit that the company calls the smallest 1000-W PSU available. Such a high-powered PSU with permanently attached cabling simply wouldn't do, so all the wiring is modular. TechPowerUp says the manufacturer shrunk the unit by moving components from the main circuit board onto perpendicular daughterboards. Despite the unit's small size, EVGA managed to include a 120-mm cooling fan, a single-rail 12 V design, and DC-to-DC switching.



EVGA SuperNova G+ 2000-W PSU. Image source: TechPowerUp

Three- and four-card multi-GPU setups may be all but dead for gaming purposes, but those pesky coin miners are now trying to jam as many graphics cards as they can into a single system. EVGA's response is the SuperNova G+ series of high-output power supplies. The first members of this family includes widely-spaced 850-W and 2000-W members. The smaller unit has eight eight-pin PCIe power connectors, enough for a quartet of power-hungry graphics cards. The 2000-W monster unit has venti eight-pin connectors, enough for 10 high-end cards. The rest of the larger unit's connector assortment includes two eight-pin EPS plugs, 16 SATA power terminals, six Molex plugs, and two floppy power connectors.



EVGA in-UEFI CPU stress test demonstration

The manufacturer also showed off upcoming additions to the UEFI of at least some of its existing motherboards: one-click overclocking for supported processors and an integrated stress test. The company didn't provide a ton of detail on these features, but the stress test could save some builders the hassle of tracking down a flash drive with a diagnostic application on it when trying to rule out problems, or booting into Windows to test overclocking stability.

The company didn't provide any information about the new motherboards or the UEFI updates. TechPowerUp says shoppers can expect to see the Super G7 in stores in September. The same outlet says the plus-size SuperNova G+ PSUs will likely ship sometime during the third quarter. We have a feeling the 2000-W SuperNova G+ PSU might follow the same path as the company's 2200-W SuperNova P2 unit that never officially made it to America. Your typical American home and office 110-VAC 15-A wiring just isn't specced to deliver the current needed for such a burly PSU.