VCR Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Logitech G Pro gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
- Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo review @ bit-tech
- Cougar Minos X5 and the Revenger S Mouse review @ Guru3D
- Asus ROG Zephyrus M GM501 review @ Hexus
- HP ZBook X2 G4 review @ HotHardware
- EVGA G1 Plus 850W review @ JonnyGuru
- Sennheiser HD 800 S & HDV 820 – a £3500 combo @ KitGuru
- LG gram review @ Neowin
- Reeven NAIA 240 review @ TechPowerUp
- MSI Infinite X gaming desktop review @ TechSpot
- LG 27GK750F review @ TFT Central
- Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB DDR4-2666 32GB memory kit review @ ThinkComputers
Games, culture, and VR
- Take a look at Rag Doll Kung Fu, the first third-party game on Steam @ Quarter To Three
- Valve will stop removing controversial games on Steam unless they are 'illegal or straight up trolling' @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- The best part of waking up just got better @ HackADay
- A Canon lens adapter for the Game Boy Camera @ HackADay
- Magnetic spheres line up for rotary encoder duty @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- Mars Express has revealed the Red Planet in stunning new ways @ Ars Technica
- Microsoft's interest in buying GitHub draws backlash from developers @ Slashdot
- Microsoft deploys underwater data center off the coast of Scotland @ New Atlas
- Everyone complaining about Microsoft buying GitHub needs to offer a better solution @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Author helps children make cheese with new book @ usnews.com
- What bacteria are right for delicious cheese? We went to a cheese cave to find out @ theverge.com