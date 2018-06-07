VCR Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


My grandpa used these to record nature shows on the Discovery Channel for us before we got satellite TV.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Logitech G Pro gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
  2. Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo review @ bit-tech
  3. Cougar Minos X5 and the Revenger S Mouse review @ Guru3D
  4. Asus ROG Zephyrus M GM501 review @ Hexus
  5. HP ZBook X2 G4 review @ HotHardware
  6. EVGA G1 Plus 850W review @ JonnyGuru
  7. Sennheiser HD 800 S & HDV 820 – a £3500 combo @ KitGuru
  8. LG gram review @ Neowin
  9. Reeven NAIA 240 review @ TechPowerUp
  10. MSI Infinite X gaming desktop review @ TechSpot
  11. LG 27GK750F review @ TFT Central
  12. Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB DDR4-2666 32GB memory kit review @ ThinkComputers

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Take a look at Rag Doll Kung Fu, the first third-party game on Steam @ Quarter To Three
  2. Valve will stop removing controversial games on Steam unless they are 'illegal or straight up trolling' @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. The best part of waking up just got better @ HackADay
  2. A Canon lens adapter for the Game Boy Camera @ HackADay
  3. Magnetic spheres line up for rotary encoder duty @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Mars Express has revealed the Red Planet in stunning new ways @ Ars Technica
  2. Microsoft's interest in buying GitHub draws backlash from developers @ Slashdot
  3. Microsoft deploys underwater data center off the coast of Scotland @ New Atlas
  4. Everyone complaining about Microsoft buying GitHub needs to offer a better solution @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Author helps children make cheese with new book @ usnews.com
  2. What bacteria are right for delicious cheese? We went to a cheese cave to find out @ theverge.com
