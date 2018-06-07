Thursday deals: a GTX 1070 Ti for $420, a 49" 4K TV for $210, and more

Trog says hullo and waves. Trog think puny gerbils have enough Computex. Good deals there are, Trog think you click and buy them. Trog is holding big club, forget not.

At last we see signs that the graphics card crisis may well be over. How does a Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti graphics card at below MSRP sound to you? If the answer is "shut your trap and take my money," then you'll be happy to know that the card in question has a dual-fan cooler, a nominal 1683-MHz boost clock that Pascal's DVFS magic will almost certainly override, and a price tag of just $429.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCXPVPW2 (you need to be a subscriber to Newegg's newsletter). That's darn enticing enough, but you can get another $10 back by way of a rebate card. I'd hurry up and order if I was you.

We're big fans of both Intel and AMD's lower-end processor offerings, and we have a deal on such a model today. The Intel Core i3-8300 has four Coffee Lake cores ticking away at 3.7 GHz and should make for a fine gaming CPU. You can have one for just $119.99 from Newegg after the code EMCPVPW62. That's the usual price of the Core i3-8100.

Looking to add both speed and style to your build? The G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16-GB kit of two 3200-MT/s DIMMs is sleek and pretty fast. The timings for these sticks are 16-18-18-38, and they're driven by 1.35 V. Newegg will hand you this set for $191.99, or about how much you'd have to pay for a similar but plain-jane set.

Lenovo's line of convertibles are quite well-regarded thanks to their build quality and practicality. The Lenovo Yoga 730 we have today for you has a Core i5-8250U processor (packing four cores and eight threads and a 3.4-GHz turbo), 8 GB of RAM, and a 256-GB NMVe SSD. The 15.6" IPS display has a resolution of 1920x1080, and you get an alumium chassis and a Thunderbolt connector. Take this machine home for $779.99 from Best Buy.

And now it's time for something out the left field—and a rather insane deal. The Avera 49EQX20 television is 49 inches across and has a resolution of 3840x2160. There's support for 4K input at 60 Hz, and the set has a total of four HDMI inputs plus composite and component connectors. You're thinking that all this is relatively ordinary, but the asking price of $247.99 with the code EMCSPVPY3 at Newegg is most definitely not. Moreover, you can get a whopping $38 back via a rebate card, putting the end-game score at just $209.99. That's more than a little crazy.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.