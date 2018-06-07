PSA: Intel's Core i7-8086K giveaway begins at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET

Want a free shot at Intel's limited-edition Core i7-8086K? The company is giving away (you guessed it) 8,086 of these CPUs across the globe in a random draw after a 24-hour entry window that starts tonight at 5 PM Pacific Time or 8 PM Eastern Time. Residents of the USA, Canada (excluding Quebec), the UK, France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Mainland China, and Taiwan are eligible to enter. 2,086 of those CPUs will be made available to win in the USA alone.

With a 5-GHz single-core Turbo speed and a 4-GHz base clock, the i7-8086K presently boasts the highest stock clock speeds of any Intel CPU (and likely of any consumer CPU on the market, period, although the stock-clocked performance crown may prove a different story). Those potent clocks will translate into an incredibly snappy desktop computing and gaming experience, as we discovered when we pushed our i7-8700K to 5 GHz on all of its cores in non-AVX workloads. In any case, you have nothing to lose by signing up, so keep an eye out for the contest to open in just a couple hours or so.