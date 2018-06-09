Join us live at noon ET as we unbox and test the Core i7-8086K

My Core i7-8086K arrives today, and I'm going to waste no time getting it out of its commemorative packaging and into a motherboard so we can see how it performs. It'd be a crime not to share that experience with the rest of the TR community, so I'm going to be benchmarking the chip live on YouTube starting at noon ET.

I have our Z370 and X470 test beds ready to go for some comparative benchmarking and OCing, so come chill and chat while I put some chips through their paces. I expect I'll be doing about an hour to an hour and a half worth of testing, all told. There may also be a random cat or two. You can view the stream at our YouTube page or through the embed below:

Hope you can join us!