TR BBQ XV: two-week alert, plus goodies from Corsair and Gigabyte

A great event of worldwide importance is about to come up. I'm not talking about global warming, Nvidia supporting FreeSync 2, or Intel supporting all CPU features across its entire range of processors. The event that's coming up is none other than the fantastic TR BBQ XV, hosted as always by our Shortbread artiste Colton "drfish" Westrate.

The event is coming up quick and it's happening nary two weeks from now, on the 23rd of June, in Holland, Michigan. If you haven't signed up yet, visit this forum thread and let Colton know you're coming. The main course, as ever, is the BBQ proper. Our Mother of Ribs and Queen of the Barbeque zgirl will perform her craft on choice prime material and keep everyone fed until they burst. I went to the US for the first time last year, attended the BBQ, and tasted the ribs she made. I fear that has forever spoiled me, as almost no other BBQ now comes even close.

Although the eating-and-greeting is the primary appeal, the TR BBQ XV has a multitude of other activities. There's a yearly cornhole tournament with PC hardware prizes at the end (your chance to shame both current and former TR staff), a significant amount of craft beers, random games, a hardware swap meet, and a fireworks display. Many gerbils bring along their significant others and kids, so there's always a lot of playtime activities. Finally, as tradition demands, there will be hardware giveaways. The folks at Corsair and Gigabyte have sent a ton of goodies for both the tournament and the giveaway, and we're more than happy to let you know what's coming up.



Corsair Obsidian 500D

The sailor-themed folks are apparently looking to outfit half the BBQ folks with something. The biggest item (in both senses of the word) is a positively gorgeous (and massive) Obsidian 500D case. This chassis has two darkened tempered glass panels, a minimalist look, and room for just about any cooling setup you can think of. The company is also sending in a good bunch of its keyboards, mice, and headsets, plus Corsair tees in various sizes. Looks like the folks there were plunderin' their stockroom eh?

Meanwhile, the 1024-megabyte team has sent over a Z370 HD3P motherboard, a couple of Force K83 keyboards, and Aorus-branded t-shirts and accessories. The Gigabyte Z370 HD3P motherboard has Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, an Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet controller, and a Realtek ALC1220 audio codec. Additional niceties include two M.2 sockets and metal reinforcement around the main PCIe slot. Meanwhile, the Force K83 keyboard is a sleek-looking full-size clacker underpinned by clicky Cherry MX Blue switches. Accoutrements for this unit include Fn-accessible shortcut keys, n-key rollover, laser-etched keycaps, and Windows key locking functionality.

There's no telling what hardware will end up in either the cornhole tournament or the giveaway, so your best options is to come see directly in person. I've attended last year and have nothing but good things to say about the gorgeous setting, the activities, and the folks I met. Be sure to visit the BBQ forum thread and show up.