Lenovo brings forth its refreshed Legion laptops at E3

One would have thought that Computex would have had a monopoly on PC hardware releases for the first couple weeks of June, but Lenovo chose to launch its refreshed line of Legion laptops at E3 instead. The manufacturer took the wraps off the Legion Y530 15", Legion Y730 15", and Legion Y730 17" gaming laptops. The machines boast available 144-Hz displays, GeForce GTX 1050 or GTX 1050 Ti graphics, and powerful eighth-generation Intel Core processors.



Lenovo Legion Y530

The three models have quite a bit in common, so we'll start with the shared specs. Buyers can choose between four-core, eight-thread Intel Core i5-8300H or six-core, 12-thread Core i7-8750H processors. All three laptops support up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. Lenovo specified 2666 MT/s RAM for the Y530, but didn't share a transfer rate spec for the Y730 siblings. As for storage, all machines in the trio have an M.2 slot meant for an NVMe SSD as large as 512 GB, plus a 2.5" bay for a spinny drive up to 2 TB in capacity. All the new Legion laptops have 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi, but the Y730 duo gets a Killer-branded setup. Lenovo specifically pointed out that the display bezels are as much as 63% smaller than those of some competing notebooks.



Lenovo Legion Y530

Buyers get to choose from three different 15.6" IPS screens in the Legion Y530, all with a resolution of 1920x1080. Base machines get a 60 Hz panel with a brightness rating of 250 cd/m² and 45% coverage of some unnamed color space (NTSC, if we had to guess). The step-up option has the same refresh rate but pumps the brightness up to 300 cd/m² and the unknown color space coverage to 72%. Assuming Lenovo is referring to NTSC, the gamut could be equivalent to 100% of sRGB. The top-shelf screen has the same brightness and color specs as the middle screen but cranks the refresh rate all the way up to 144 Hz. All of those displays get marching orders from the buyer's choice of GeForce GTX 1050 or GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards, both with 4 GB of their own GDDDR5 memory. The Y530's keyboard is backlit in white rather than the gamer-standard red.



Lenovo Legion Y530

The Y530 measures 0.95" thick (2.4 cm) and weighs in at 5.1 lb (2.3 kg), including the 52.5-Wh battery. The company says that juice pack is enough for about five hours of use before the lights go out. Each side of the machine has a single USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, and the left side is also home to the audio jack. The rest of the Y530's I/O connectors are all located on the back of the laptop. Those include additional USB Type-A and Type-C ports, an Ethernet jack, HDMI 2.0 and mini-DisplayPort 1.4 display outputs, and the DC power input.



Lenovo Y730 15"

The Y730 siblings have essentially the same foundation, but add niceties like a Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C port and RGB LED illumination. Lower trim lines of the 15.6" and 17.3" versions of the Y730 get 1920x1080 screens that refresh at 60 Hz, but ponying up for the deluxe display option bumps that rate to 144 Hz and pours on Nvidia's G-Sync special sauce. Both screen options are rated at 300 cd/m² and 72% coverage of an unspecified color space (again, we presume NTSC). All Y730 machines skip past the GeForce GTX 1050 found in base Y530s and go straight for the added shaders and ROPs of the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. As for the RGB LED factor, the keyboard has per-key color-changing lighting and the machine's lid and sides also spray any of 16.8 million colors into the surroundings. Users can control all the blinkenlights using Corsair's iCue software utility. Buyers of either Y730 can opt for 16 GB "overclocked" Corsair memory, though Lenovo didn't provide an exact clock speed.



Lenovo Legion Y730 17" with RGB LED highlights illuminated

The 15.6" version of the Y730 is a bit thinner and lighter than the Y530, measuring 0.9" thick (2.2 cm) and weighing in at 4.8 lb (2.2 kg). No prizes are given for guessing that the 17.3" model is burlier, weighing users down with 6.4 lb of mass (2.9 kg) and measuring 0.95" thick (2.4 cm). The port arrangement on both Y730 versions mimics that of the Y530, but the USB 3.1 Gen 1 port on the left side gives way to a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 connector.

Lenovo says the Legion Y530 gaming laptop will start at $930 when it goes on sale online later this month. The 15" Legion Y730 will ring in at $1180, and the 17" Legion Y730 will start at $1250 when the pair hit the market in September. The manufacturer didn't specify what the memory and storage configurations the base models will pack, so the capacious memory and solid-state storage that gerbils crave might come at a premium.